5 Great Movies Where Nobody Dies

Surprisingly, the majority of movies contain at least one character death. It’s challenging to find ones that don’t, but several outstanding films actually achieve this rare feat. Whether depicted on-screen or alluded to off-screen, death typically plays a pivotal role in cinema, providing an ideal stage for emotional moments. Yet, the greatest movies without any deaths confirm that such plot points are not needed to tell a moving story. Various genres, from romance to horror, include at least one noteworthy title in which no one dies, and fans have long praised them for their remarkable qualities that don’t involve death. Audiences will cry, gasp, and obsess over these superb films, but not due to anyone dying.

The following five movies don’t feature any character deaths during their stories, and they’re some of the best titles to meet that criteria.

5) The Others (2001)

The Others is one of the very few horror movies in which no one is killed, and that’s because nearly all of its characters are already dead when the movie starts. A stunning plot twist reveals that a widowed woman and her two children, who believe a supernatural presence is haunting them, are the actual ghosts. Before fully unveiling its big secret, The Others sprinkles subtle clues throughout its story that audiences should notice when re-watching the film. An eerie air of mystery brings everything together, making The Others a captivating viewing experience. The Others is defined by death despite its complete lack of on-screen demises. The movie’s ability to frighten without depicting any violence is truly impressive.

4) In the Mood for Love (2000)

Many romance movies opt not to kill off any characters, and In the Mood for Love is one of the genre’s all-time best pictures. An absorbing slow-burn love story whose lead actors exhibit impeccable chemistry, In the Mood for Love is expertly written and filmed. A lively soundtrack sustains the movie’s spellbinding atmosphere as two strangers bond over their spouses’ extramarital affairs and gradually develop feelings for each other. Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung Chiu-wai’s fantastic portrayals only heighten In the Mood for Love‘s excellence, as it’s impossible to take one’s eyes off the screen from beginning to end. In the Mood for Love is a perfect example of a film that doesn’t need character deaths to entertain its viewers. Instead of seeing anyone die, audiences get to immerse themselves in an irresistible and unforgettable romance.

3) 12 Angry Men (1957)

12 Angry Men revolves around a murder, yet its story solely focuses on the tense jury deliberation during the ensuing trial. Almost entirely taking place in a small room where the 12 jurors debate whether the accused is guilty, the film is gripping from start to finish. 12 Angry Men‘s narrow plot succeeds thanks to sharp dialogue and outstanding acting performances from Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, and more. The jurors’ hour-and-a-half-long conversation uncovers their unique perspectives, theories, and biases, turning 12 Angry Men‘s thought-provoking premise into a riveting war of wills. The movie doesn’t need to depict the murder in question to capture the audience’s attention, and to this day, 12 Angry Men remains one of history’s most brilliant movies without an on-screen death.

2) Challengers (2024)

Challengers is the exhilarating fusion of sports and romance that movie fans never knew they needed. No one dies in the Luca Guadagnino film, but an intense tennis rivalry and passionate love triangle between three characters delivers a hefty dose of drama. Challengers‘ engaging narrative is elevated by the script’s well-executed humor and an electrifying musical score. Meanwhile, Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor are magnetic as the leads, putting on a masterful display of romantic tension and competitive fire. Death plays no role in Challengers‘ story, and this wildly entertaining ride of a movie is easily one of the best releases of the 2020s.

1) Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire surpasses all other period romance films, and it doesn’t involve any character deaths. A mesmerizing tale about a reluctant bride-to-be’s affair with the artist commissioned to paint her portrait, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is so much deeper than the concept of forbidden love. The movie powerfully examines the value of perspective and compellingly represents desire and memory through the eyes of its main characters. Portrait of a Lady on Fire‘s plot moves slowly; however, its emotional payoff is well worth it. Thematically rich, beautifully shot, and exceptionally performed by stars Adèle Haenel and Noémie Merlant, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is the best movie one can find that doesn’t depict anyone dying.

