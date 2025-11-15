5 Most Exciting Movies Still To Come in 2025 That’ll End the Year in Style

We’re about midway through November, which means only one and a half months remain of 2025. And yet, while that’s not a lot of time, there are more than a handful of really enticing movies yet to debut before the close of the calendar year. From a James Cameron epic and a major musical to a few smaller indies and a reboot of a late ’90s snake movie, the box office is going to be plenty busy as we go into 2026. And, of those forthcoming movies, five of the most intriguing follow. We left off Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, though, considering it technically qualifies as a re-release. Just missing the cut were other exciting November and December releases Sisu: Road to Revenge, Rental Family, Eternity, Zootopia 2, The Thing with Feathers, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Fackham Hall, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, and Marty Supreme.

Note that we relegated things to theatrical releases for this. There are also a few interesting streaming original movies debuting within the next two months. For instance, Prime Video’s Oh. What. Fun. starring Michelle Pfeiffer, and Apple TV+’s The Family Plan 2.

5) Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good is set for a lengthy, lucrative run on the big screen. Last year Jon M. Chu’s debut in the land of Oz was a big win with both critics and general audiences, who have continued to enjoy it on streaming and Blu-ray.

The story once more features the razor-sharp chemistry between Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as, respectively, Elphaba Thropp and Glinda Upland. Unfortunately, the former has been labeled as the Wicked Witch of the West, which seems to have driven a wedge between them, especially now that the Wizard has enlisted the help of a girl from Kansas and her three pals to bring Elphaba down.

4) Dust Bunny

Dust Bunny has to be the most intriguing movie debuting by the close of 2025. It tells the tale of a 10-year-old girl who believes a monster ate her parents, so she enlists the help of her hitman neighbor to bring the beast down. He believes her family was killed by assassins after him, but perhaps the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

Dust Bunny‘s somewhat mysterious plot is reason enough to be excited for the film, but perhaps even more exciting is the fact that it serves as the feature film directorial debut of Bryan Fuller, who created Pushing Daisies and Hannibal. Speaking of Hannibal, Dust Bunny reteams Fuller with Mr. Lecter himself, Mads Mikkelsen. Lastly, Dust Bunny serves as a chance to see Sigourney Weaver use her shoes as guns, so that’s reason enough to buy a ticket.

3) Silent Night, Deadly Night

As the reboot to one of the most controversial horror films ever made, Silent Night, Deadly Night needs to deliver some serious carnage. And considering it’s coming from Cineverse, the company behind Terrifier 3, there’s good reason to believe it will do just that.

Unlike literally every other installment of the franchise, the new Silent Night, Deadly Night is actually scoring some excellent reviews. Perhaps we have a new horror classic on our hands.

2) Avatar: Fire and Ash

An upcoming sci-fi movie that may be a masterpiece, James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash takes us back to Pandora for the third time, just three years after Avatar: The Way of Water. And, as might be expected, it looks to be a visually stunning adventures.

It also looks like the narrative is going to be shaken up this time. One of the complaints surrounding The Way of Water was that it again made Stephen Lang’s Colonel Miles Quaritch the villain, but in Na’vi form. This time Jake Sully, Neytiri and their family will be taking on Varang (Oona Chaplin), the leader of the “Ash People,” who find comfort living in volcanoes.

1) Anaconda

It may not be a straightforward reboot of ’90s kid favorite Anaconda but Tom Gormican’s meta-reboot looks as though it’s going to deliver on the hissing action. It’s also exceedingly well cast, with Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, and The Suicide Squad‘s Daniela Melchior all in fine form.

Fans of the 1997 original film have long wanted a true follow-up. The closest the film industry ever came to delivering that was Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, which didn’t even feel connected to the original films silly yet adventurous tone. This new one, however, seems to get it, but in an even more outwardly comedic way.