Jack Quaid Fans Want Him to Play Max Payne Thanks to Novocaine

Novocaine hit theaters hard this weekend, and star Jack Quaid caught the eye of an unexpected fandom. As the movie made headlines and the hype reached new heights, many commenters online began to suggest that Quaid could finally bring the Max Payne video game franchise to the big screen. Many are still smarting from the 2008 film adaptation that failed to capture the spirit of the games, and are hoping for a more faithful take someday. With Quaid’s action chops on full display in Novocaine, they feel the time is right at last. There were reports of a Max Payne reboot back in 2022, but those stories seem to have stagnated, so there’s no telling what Quaid’s chances are of taking over this role for real.

Novocaine is an action-comedy about a bank employee named Nathan with a rare condition that completely dulls his ability to feel pain. The odd condition has made him introverted and awkward over the years, but the movie begins when he is finally opening up to a co-worker, Sherry — played by Amber Midthunder — and starting a romantic relationship. The whole thing is derailed by a robbery at the bank, where the attackers make off with Sherry as a hostage. In the adventure that follows, Nathan discovers his own capacity for bravery as well as the unique advantages that come with his insensitivity to pain.

Ok so….just sayin’ it right here, Jack Quaid could legit be Max Payne pic.twitter.com/6jDft6IMf4 — Tony | RESIDENCE of EVIL (@one_big_boss) March 14, 2025

Max Payne, meanwhile, is a series of action RPGs about a former law enforcement agent going rogue to hunt down the people responsible for killing his wife and child. They have a neo-noir style and a third-person shooter format, utilizing “bullet time” in many key action sequences. In subsequent games, Max continues to walk a moral and legal tightrope as an investigator and vigilante.

Quaid is no stranger to action — he is probably best known to most for his role on The Boys, and he has pulled some shocking stunts in movies like Companion and Scream 5 as well. He typically plays a character who seems timid and discovers his capacity for action as he goes, but that definitely does not describe law enforcement veteran Max Payne. The real difference here seems to be Quaid’s leading man status in Novocaine, and some of the intense and gory scenes in the movie.

Last fans heard, 20th Century Studios put a Max Payne remake into development in June of 2022. The news was not confirmed by the studio, and there were no casting rumors or creative talent to go along with it. It’s unclear if that project is still moving along, or if Quaid might be in consideration for the lead role. In the meantime, Novocaine is playing now in theaters.