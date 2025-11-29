5 Recent Horror Movies You Should Regret Ignoring

Each year, horror somehow manages to outdo itself. Recently, Sinners and Weapons proved that, standing out as the two high points of 2025 so far. But the genre didn’t survive on just those hits, because plenty of other titles are absolutely worth checking out, and they’re so good at what they set out to do that you’ll finish them wondering why you waited so long to finally watch. Yes, some great horror releases either never made it onto most people’s radar or showed up just to be ignored, but they’re perfect examples of how the genre still thrives on creativity, sharp premises, and standout performances. This is the kind of horror that makes you think and pulls you in because it’s just that good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are 5 recent horror movies you really should regret skipping until now. Ignoring them was your first option — and no, it wasn’t the right one.

5) Good Boy

image courtesy of Independent Film Company

One of the most creative horror films in recent years, Good Boy might look like just another cute dog movie at first, but it delivers way more than you’d expect. The twist here is that the suspense and horror are told from the dog’s point of view — Indy — which gives the genre a surprisingly fresh angle. In the story, Indy notices supernatural presences in the new home of his owner, Todd (Shane Jensen). It’s a bold idea, especially because building an entire film around this perspective could easily go wrong. But the movie actually pulls it off by balancing scares and emotional tension in a surprisingly competent way.

Good Boy has a straightforward plot, but the tension is carefully built, and using the dog’s perspective makes the scary moments feel even closer to the viewer. There’s no reliance on repetitive jump scares, and every scene feels purposeful enough to keep you watching through the end. However, the film didn’t get much buzz, so not a lot of people have seen it. Skipping it won’t make you miss a masterpiece, but it will keep you from experiencing a movie that genuinely tried something different to break away from horror clichés — and the people who did watch it definitely appreciated it.

4) Together

image courtesy of neon

If you think you’ve seen everything when it comes to movies about couples in crisis, Together proves there’s still room to take that idea into horror and make it work. We’re so used to dramas or rom-coms handling this kind of premise, but here it’s absolutely worth it for the metaphor about emotionally dependent couples, conflict, and control in a relationship. The story follows Millie (Alison Brie) and Tim (Dave Franco), who move to the countryside and start experiencing bizarre physical changes caused by a mysterious force. Yes, it’s body horror, but it’s also heavily psychological, because you feel the discomfort of every disturbingly realistic transformation.

But the best part of Together is that it’s not just about gore or grotesque moments thrown in just to shock the audience. The deformities actually serve the story, acting as an extension of the couple’s problems and built-up tension. Their chemistry makes everything feel tenser and more believable, and before you know it, you’re fully invested and itching to tell someone what you just watched. Skipping this movie means missing an audacious, genuinely uncomfortable horror film that’s also incredibly smart about the message it delivers (and an interesting option for anyone wanting a different take on romance).

3) Bring Her Back

image courtesy of sony pictures

This is easily one of the horror films that deserved way more conversation among genre fans. If you think you’ve already been pushed to your limit by unsettling horror movies, Bring Her Back will prove you wrong. The film doesn’t rely on loud noises or gore to scare you — it gets under your skin on a much deeper level. Here, step-siblings Andy (Billy Barratt) and Piper (Sora Wong) discover that their new adoptive mother is involved in occult rituals. Just from the premise alone, you already know the vibe. The tension is constant, and the twists actually make sense, so every scare has weight. This is a film that uses the supernatural to talk about trauma, family, and manipulation, leaving you shaken and reflective by the end.

Bring Her Back also benefits from a set of genuinely strong performances, which makes a huge difference. The atmosphere is suffocating, and the tight script makes you feel danger at every turn. It’s a horror that grips you, unnerves you, and honestly scares you in a way we don’t see often anymore. Plus, this one is for hardcore horror fans — it comes with disturbing, graphic moments and heavier content overall. If you’re into raw, unapologetic horror, this is absolutely one you can’t afford to skip.

2) Companion

image courtesy of warner bros.

Because it came out a bit earlier than the other films on this list, you might’ve heard about Companion in passing, but it’s one of those movies people recommend, and no one actually bothers to check out. And that’s a huge mistake. The story follows Iris (Sophie Thatcher), a robotic companion who spends a weekend with Josh (Jack Quaid) in a remote cabin. Expect a thriller-sci-fi blend at its core, but still very much a horror film (with a touch of comedy). And it absolutely nails its take on AI, turning the concept into something genuinely unsettling. We’ve seen plenty of films warn us about the dark side of this technology, but the difference here is all in the execution.

At first, Companion seems almost harmless, but the psychological horror creeps in until you’re practically spiraling with the characters. It’s uncomfortable to watch because you know the robot is dangerous — you just don’t know how or when she’ll snap. That uncertainty builds paranoia and anxiety. And when it’s over, the impact sticks with you: the sense that conscious technology really can push past any limit. It’s worth watching for the way it balances genres and for its razor-sharp social commentary. Honestly, no one walks away from this one regretting it.

1) The Long Walk

image courtesy of lionsgate

One of the many Stephen King adaptations, The Long Walk is unfortunately a movie very few people have actually experienced so far. And that’s a shame, because it follows fifty boys in a televised marathon where they must keep walking nonstop — stop three times, and you’re executed. It’s easily one of the most intense recent horror films. This isn’t just a “run or die” premise; it’s an experience that forces you into the characters’ shoes. Every single step raises the stakes, and you feel that pressure even from your couch. It’s psychological horror at its purest, the kind that barely lets you breathe. It’s almost too easy to get completely absorbed.

The idea is simple, but in execution, it becomes far more brutal than it seems. There’s pressure, desperation, and paranoia, and you never get a moment of relief. From start to finish, you genuinely feel like you’re living a horror nightmare alongside the characters. Besides, it was approved by King himself. The Long Walk makes you think about survival and human limits in the most claustrophobic, relentless way possible — and it’s the kind of experience every horror fan should have.

Have you watched any of these already? Which one just jumped onto your watchlist? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!