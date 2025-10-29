5 Movies Every Back To The Future Fan Must Watch 

The Back to the Future trilogy is one of the most beloved sci-fi franchises in cinema, managing to capture the spirit of the 1980s while also delivering a nostalgic look at the 1950s and the 1880s, paying homage to other genres along the way. The three-film arc is often considered one of the strongest trilogies in cinematic history, with each title adding something new to the wider story of Back to the Future. The original is also often cited as a 1980s movie that would be impossible to remake, because it stands out as a truly unique and captivating piece of cinematic history.

The unique qualities of the Back to the Future movies come with a downside, though. For those who love the trilogy, it isn’t easy to find other films that scratch the same itch, especially as the appeal of the time-travelling adventure is something that would be impossible to replicate. However, there are certain movies to watch if you love Back to the Future, as they tap into similar themes and tropes, or simply evoke the ’80s classic in their general atmosphere.

5) Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

There may only be a handful of masterpiece sci-fi movies, but Everything Everywhere All at Once more than qualifies to be counted among them. Starring Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan as a married couple of Chinese-American immigrants whose laundromat is audited by the IRS, prompting a multiversal adventure that places the couple and their adult daughter at the center of its story. Also starring Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once won the Academy Award for Best Picture as just one of several Oscars.

At a glance, Everything Everywhere All at Once doesn’t have a great deal in common with Back to the Future. What the two movies do share, however, is the use of slightly complex sci-fi ideas to explore themes of identity and family, managing to be heartwarming while also challenging its audience to consider the plot from a logical standpoint. While it may lack the element of nostalgia, it’s a great watch for fans of Back to the Future.

4) Groundhog Day (1993)

Although Groundhog Day isn’t strictly a movie about time travel, its time-bending narrative is one that has cemented it as a comedy classic. It stars Bill Murray as cynical weatherman Phil Connors, who finds himself trapped in a time loop while covering a small town’s annual celebration of the titular holiday. Also featuring stars such as Andie MacDowell, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Brian Doyle-Murray, Groundhog Day is a movie almost as beloved as Back to the Future.

For fans of the time-travel trilogy that haven’t seen Groundhog Day, it’s a must-watch movie. The time-loop story, combined with Murray’s comedic performance, is exceptional, and it never leans too hard into its fantastical sci-fi elements. It’s simply a heart-warming movie that uses time as a plot device, and in that regard, it’s perfect for fans of Back to the Future looking for a cinematic experience that conjures a similar atmosphere.

3) Pleasantville (1998)

Gary Ross’s 1998 movie Pleasantville is decidedly more obscure than it deserves to be, as its all-star cast and striking visuals should make it a memorable movie. Starring Tobey Maguire and Reese Witherspoon, Pleasantville follows two siblings who find themselves trapped inside an idyllic 1950s TV show set in a small Midwestern town. Their place inside the alternate reality slowly begins to influence and corrupt the locals, whose seemingly perfect existence gradually shifts into something more complex.

Pleasantville might not have too much in common with Back to the Future, but one of its central themes makes it a perfect complement to the time-travel movie. The idea of modern teens exploring 1950s culture and influencing those around them is a narrative thread that runs through both movies. Pleasantville‘s tone may be a little less wholesome than that of Back to the Future, but the former is sure to appeal to the more nostalgic fans of the latter.

2) Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Back to the Future may have increased audiences’ interest in time travel movies, but there still aren’t too many titles in the subgenre that share the same tone. Starring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure is one of the few real exceptions. It follows two teenage slackers who are granted access to a time machine in order to pass their history class, as they learn they are destined to start a band that changes the world for the better.

Bill and Ted‘s time-travelling is much different from that of Back to the Future. However, both films possess a fast-paced and fun examination of the idea of exploring time, making them both time travel movies that won’t hurt your brain. This is actually a much rarer thing than some might believe, and Bill and Ted‘s less serious approach to the genre makes for a refreshing sci-fi comedy classic that also somehow feels lightly educational.

1) Blast From The Past (1999)

Blast from the Past earned only mixed reviews from critics and was a box office flop, perhaps explaining why it has been largely forgotten in the years since its release. Starring Brendan Fraser and Alicia Silverstone, the 1999 film follows Adam (Fraser), a young man who grew up in a bunker raised by his Cold War-era parents, who emerges in the late ’90s and has trouble assimilating into society. It also stars Christopher Walken, Sissy Spacek, Dave Foley, and Nathan Fillion, rounding out a great supporting cast.

Though it features no time travel, Blast from the Past complements Back to the Future by effectively inverting its premise. Its story featuring a man out of time sees the movie share some themes with Back to the Future‘s narrative, albeit with a decidedly more comedic tone. It may not be a well-remembered movie, but it’s a perfect watch for fans of Back to the Future.

