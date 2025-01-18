7 Time Travel Movies That Won’t Make Your Brain Hurt

The theme of time travel is probably one of the most exciting things to watch in movies. It works in any genre and can completely change a narrative. Take Avengers: Endgame, for example: it made history largely because of this kind of plot, while also marking the entire franchise and kicking off a new phase of films and series influenced by time travel. But some other amazing movies have also cemented their place in the film industry with this theme, making them timeless – and that’s also one of the best things about stories like these. However, not every movie manages to pull off a time travel story in a simple way.

It’s easy to get caught up in all the explanations and theories about how time travel works, especially since each movie seems to have its own set of rules. There’s no universal approach. So, which of these movies are simple to follow without giving you a headache trying to figure out the plot?

Back to the Future

universal pictures

It’s impossible not to think of the Back to the Future Trilogy when talking about time travel. The first film is a favorite for many, becoming a pop culture classic and a true landmark. With a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it was likely the first to introduce the concept to audiences in such an entertaining way. The story follows Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), a teenager who accidentally travels back in time in the DeLorean – a time machine built by Dr. Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd). When Marty finds himself in 1955, he ends up interfering with key events, putting his own existence at risk.

The movie stands out for its simplicity and lightheartedness. Instead of getting bogged down in the complexities of time paradoxes, it keeps a clear narrative centered on Marty’s journey and his mission. With a perfect mix of action and comedy, Back to the Future pulls the audience in without demanding too much mental effort to keep up with the logic.

Back to the Future is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The Terminator

orion pictures

Still riding the wave of classics from the same era, The Terminator (1984) franchise also dives into the theme of time travel, but with a heavy focus on action – it’s no surprise that this is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s most iconic role. With a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the first movie is set in a dystopian future where machines rule the world, and humanity struggles to survive. Skynet, an artificial intelligence, sends a cyborg back in time to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose survival is crucial to the human resistance.

Unlike most stories where a machine is central to how someone travels through time, The Terminator doesn’t dwell on that aspect. Instead, it puts the focus entirely on its plot, which is surprisingly straightforward given the premise – a clear-cut battle between good and evil. This simplicity allows the audience to zero in on the tension and the interactions between the characters without getting bogged down by explanations of time complexities.

The Terminator is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Groundhog Day

columbia pictures

In Groundhog Day (1993), starring Bill Murray, it’s hard to imagine the movie being anything less than fantastic or overly complicated. With a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s a hit with critics, but what really makes the time travel element stand out is how easy it is to follow: the protagonist simply lives the same day over and over. The plot follows Phil Connors, a cynical and self-centered weatherman, who is sent to a small town to cover the annual Groundhog Day event. After an exasperating day, he wakes up to find he’s stuck reliving the same day countless times.

In a way, the concept might seem complex at first, as viewers naturally wonder why it’s happening and how it works. However, Groundhog Day handles this in a very straightforward way. The movie focuses on the main character’s personal growth and the humor that comes from reliving the same situations, avoiding any complicated rules of time travel. With a subtle mix of philosophy and humor, it emphasizes the emotional journey and human behavior. It’s a captivating story that stays simple and accessible for anyone watching.

Groundhog Day is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

About Time

universal pictures

For romance fans, About Time (2013) is the perfect movie to blend love stories with time travel. Its Rotten Tomatoes score is decent at 71%, but it shines with 82% audience approval. The story follows Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson), who discovers that the men in his family have the ability to travel through time. Using this gift, he tries to better his life, win Mary’s (Rachel McAdams) heart, and fix past mistakes. Along the way, he learns meaningful lessons about living in the moment and appreciating life as it happens.

Here, time travel serves as a tool for personal growth and learning. The film completely avoids explaining how it works, focusing instead on life choices and lessons about family and love. The story is simple to follow, with the traveling happening intuitively. About Time strikes a perfect balance, being both accessible and deeply moving.

About Time is available to stream on Max.

The Adam Project

netflix

For Ryan Reynolds fans (with Shawn Levy directing), the actor also stars in a time-travel-themed movie besides Deadpool 2. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 73% from the public, The Adam Project (2022) uses time travel in an exciting way: In the story, Adam Reed, a fighter pilot from the future, travels back in time to when he was 12 years old (Walker Scobell) to prevent a major catastrophe. Alongside his younger self and his father (Mark Ruffalo), Adam tries to fix past mistakes and save the future.

The movie blends action, comedy, sci-fi, and drama, without diving into complicated scientific rules about time travel. Instead, this phenomenon is simply a tool to deliver a positive message about change and growth. The plot focuses on themes of family, loss, and the importance of making peace with your past. It’s the ideal film for those looking for something easy to follow, yet still engaging, without feeling like they’re watching a silly story.

The Adam Project is available to stream on Netflix.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

orion pictures

If there’s one fun time-travel movie, it’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989). With no overwhelming complexity, the best part of the movie is how it uses time travel to explore iconic moments in history. The story follows Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves), two high school friends about to fail their history exam, which could ruin their dreams. To save them, Rufus (George Carlin), a time traveler, shows up and gives them a time machine to help gather historical figures from different periods. With characters like Napoleon, Socrates, and Genghis Khan, they learn valuable lessons to pass the exam.

The film holds an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a structure of adventure and comedy. Time travel is used simply as a tool to create relaxed and fun moments, without bombarding the viewer with complicated concepts.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Totally Killer

amazon prime

For fans of horror, especially the slasher genre, Totally Killer (2023) is a great pick. With an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, the story really grabs you from start to finish, and time travel plays a big part in the plot. The story follows Jamie (Kiernan Shipka), a teenager who gets sent back to the 1980s and ends up right in the middle of a murder mystery. She finds out that, in her original timeline, a masked killer murdered her mom, and now, with the chance to stop it and change the future, she has to figure out the mystery before it’s too late.

Totally Killer mixes mystery with some comedy and focuses more on the protagonist’s adventure and race against time. The story has a cool nostalgic vibe, especially for fans of serial killer movies, and it unfolds in a super creative way with a more laid-back tone. Time travel is key here, but it’s explained pretty simply, and it’s made even more interesting by the huge chance the character has to completely change her life with it.

Totally Killer is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.