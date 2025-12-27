5 Remakes Announced In 2025, Ranked By How Much We Actually Want Them

The endless barrage of remakes shows no end in sight, and 2025 has been another year of retreads of old movies and TV shows being announced. While remakes aren’t always bad, the constant stream of remakes from major studios is definitely a signal that they aren’t willing to take chances on new ideas. Some of these remakes are exciting, and some are definitely really bad ideas, and here are five of them ranked by how much we actually want them.

Tons of remakes made waves in 2025, proving that this is a successful financial model, even if it isn’t a creatively successful one. Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon, The Naked Gun, The Running Man, Highest 2 Lowest, Bugonia, and more are some of the most notable movies of the year. 2026 will see the release of remakes of movies like Moana, but 2025 came with the announcement of several more remakes for 2026 and beyond.

5) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

In November 2025, it was announced that Paramount is looking to remake the live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie series. The Fast and the Furious producer Neal H. Moritz and producer Toby Asher are behind the project, with this being part of Paramount’s strategy to more aggressively use and expand the company’s existing IP.

The last live-action TMNT movies were the critically panned Michael Bay series. The Bay films, combined with the original series, have proven that live-action just isn’t the way for the franchise. TMNT has seen recent successes with animated projects like Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the newest movie, Mutant Mayhem. News of the live-action remake creates concerns that the Mutant Mayhem series could be sidelined, making the new series even less exciting.

4) My Hero Academia

The anime series My Hero Academia is getting a live-action remake at Netflix, something that has concerned many fans of the original show. Netflix has found success remaking anime in live-action, with One Piece being the notable example. The superhero genre is also more popular than ever, meaning that a live-action My Hero Academia has the potential to become very popular.

However, Netflix has also failed several times when attempting to remake anime in live-action. The Death Note movie and Cowboy Bebop series were critically panned, being hated by many fans of the original series. On top of that, remaking animated projects in live-action is typically frowned upon, with many of Disney’s live-action movie remakes failing in comparison to their respective source materials.

3) Magic

One of the oddest movie announcements in 2025 is that a remake of the 1978 film Magic is in the works. The original movie stars Anthony Hopkins as a mentally unstable ventriloquist who returns to his hometown, where he falls in love. However, the puppet doesn’t approve of the relationship, leading to things taking a horrific turn.

In September 2025, it was announced that Lionsgate is developing a remake of Magic, with Sam Raimi producing. Fans of horror know that Sam Raimi is one of the Titans of the genre, and his campy style is perfect for a Magic remake. While it isn’t as notable as some of the later entries on this list, Magic is sure to be a lot of fun.

2) Miami Vice

Top Gun: Maverick and F1 director Joseph Kosinski is directing a Miami Vice movie remake, and it is one of the most exciting movies in the works. Kosinski’s style and history of directing big, flashy movies make him a perfect choice for Miami Vice, giving him the potential to top the first movie from 2006.

Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler are in talks to star in Kosinski’s remake, and having two of the most popular actors working today alongside each other is incredibly exciting. The film also has the same producer as The Batman, and it is sure to attract all kinds of other talent as the remake begins development.

1) Resident Evil

Barbarian and Weapons director Zach Cregger is helming a remake of the Resident Evil movie franchise, taking another swing at the iconic video game series. The original movie series and Welcome to Raccoon City were both critical failures, failing to capture the spirit of the original games or to create an intriguing story on their own.

However, Cregger is the perfect pick for Resident Evil. His previous movies have proven that he can perfectly mix camp and genuine scares, a balance that is essential for the Resident Evil formula. There are all kinds of questions still remaining, but if any upcoming remake has the chance to be great, it is Cregger’s Resident Evil movie.