5 Sci-fi Movies From the 2000s That Are a Perfect 10/10

Science fiction is one of the biggest and most beloved genres in the world, and has been for several decades. The history of sci-fi stories on the big screen is a long one, and it has seen the release of several iconic movies across cinematic history. The best sci-fi movies often leave a lasting impression not just on their audience but on the genre itself, helping sci-fi stories to evolve through innovative ideas and filmmaking. This has led to there being different eras of sci-fi, with audiences’ tastes and sensibilities shifting over time, and the movies of the genre shifting right along with them.

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The 2000s might not be a decade immediately associated with great sci-fi, but that isn’t to say that the 10-year span didn’t have its share. The sci-fi movies of the 2000s marked a new era for the genre in the new millennium, one marked by a huge leap forward in visual effects technology. This made some truly exceptional sci-fi stories possible, leading to a handful of completely flawless science fiction movies being released throughout the first 10 years of the 21st century.

5) District 9 (2009)

An exceptional example of a great sci-fi movie set entirely on Earth, District 9 is hailed as one of the best movies of the 2000s. It follows a human bureaucrat tasked with overseeing the relocation of alien refugees from the titular slum, only to inadvertently find himself hopelessly entangled in their plight. It’s a movie loaded with allegory, all wrapped up in a dystopian sci-fi package that delivers its premise and packs a powerful emotional punch at the same time.

4) WALL-E (2008)

Image courtesy of Pixar.

WALL-E is often described as Pixar’s best sci-fi movie, but its charm extends far beyond the reach of typical science fiction. It concerns the titular robot as he discovers a plant on an abandoned far-future Earth, and attempts to return it to the human survivors drifting among the stars. A deeply touching film filled with whimsy and emotion, WALL-E is utterly exceptional from beginning to end, and manages to offer something for audience members of all ages thanks to its delicate delivery of a poignant sci-fi premise.

3) Avatar (2009)

Known as the highest-grossing of James Cameron’s box office smash movies, 2009’s Avatar is a genuine science fiction movie masterpiece. The way in which it realizes the alien world of Pandora is truly breathtaking, delivering one of the most immersive sci-fi experiences in cinematic history. Its story takes its cues from other stories about colonization, but its true strength lies in the sheer spectacle of its execution. In that regard, Avatar is a perfect sci-fi adventure that offers total immersion to its audience.

2) Moon (2009)

Though it’s perhaps not as high-profile as the other sci-fi movies on this list, 2009’s Moon is another perfect sci-fi film from the 2000s. It stars Sam Rockwell as a lone technician on an isolated base on the moon, who slowly begins to understand that his existence is not quite as straightforward as he was initially led to believe. It’s a gently mind-bending sci-fi story that challenges our collective perception of consciousness and raises powerful ethical questions, all delivered in the guise of a flawless performance from Sam Rockwell.

1) Children of Men (2006)

While Children of Men isn’t necessarily the best-known film in the genre, the British sci-fi movie is one of the best in its history. Set in a near-future dystopia in which no new humans have been born for 18 years, Children of Men tangles with grand ideas while delivering a story that feels almost intimate in its execution. It’s a powerful movie that captures the bleak outlook of a dystopian future with alarming accuracy, marking it as another outstanding and perfect sci-fi movie released in the 2000s.

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