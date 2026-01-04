7 Best Avengers Movie Quotes, Ranked

Avengers: Doomsday is already bringing the heat in the dialogue department. While Steve Rogers, a surprise addition to the movie, doesn’t utter any words in the first teaser, Thor more than makes up for that in the second. Set in a mysterious forest, the clip features the God of Thunder praying to his father, Odin, asking him to grant him the strength to defeat one last enemy and return home to his daughter, Love. Of course, Thor’s words tease just how dangerous the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s version of Doctor Doom is, which is a good sign for a villain that has a lot riding on him.

In truth, Doomsday has more pressure on it than any other Avengers movie. After all, it’s going to have to fill some massive shoes, as each of its four predecessors has great qualities that make them among the most important projects in the superhero genre, including their memorable lines. Here are the seven best Avengers movie quotes, ranked.

7) “You Could Not Live With Your Own Failure. And Where Did That Bring You? Back to Me.”

Earth-616’s Thanos speaks more eloquently than most MCU characters, wanting everyone who crosses his path to know that he’s not some deranged madman but a sophisticated being who knows the best way forward. However, surprisingly, he doesn’t drop the most memorable Mad Titan line; that honor goes to his variant in Avengers: Endgame. After the Avengers use the Nano Gauntlet to bring all their dusted friends back, Thanos launches an attack and grills Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America about their mistakes.

6) “We Have a Hulk.”

Loki doesn’t think very highly of humanity when he heads to Earth in The Avengers. His first act is to enslave a couple of S.H.I.E.L.D. employees and tell everyone else how weak they are. Well, that attitude comes back to bite him later in the movie when he’s talking with Tony Stark about the outlook of their battle. As the God of Mischief explains why he thinks he has the edge, Tony ends the conversation with his trump card: he’s friends with Bruce Banner’s incredibly powerful alter ego.

5) “That’s America’s Ass.”

The MCU gets a lot of grief for cutting the tension with jokes. When a bit is good, though, it’s hard to blame the powers that be for embracing it. In Endgame, when the Avengers travel throughout time and space to collect the Infinity Stones, they see their past selves. Tony comments on how unflattering Steve’s old suit is, but Scott Lang cuts him off, referring to Cap’s butt “America’s Ass.” The joke lands the first time, and it’s even better the second go-around when Steve defeats his variant in battle and compliments his own behind.

4) “If We Can’t Protect the Earth, You Can Be Damn Sure We’ll Avenge It.”

Loki clearly brings out the best in Tony because another one of the hero’s lines from their dramatic conversation in The Avengers makes this list. After growing frustrated with the Asgardian, Tony drops the cool guy act and tells it like it is, explaining that, even if the Earth falls, he and his allies will do everything in their power to bring the villain down. On paper, a human telling a god that the fight is already over doesn’t work. However, Tony is not like most men.

3) “Bring Me Thanos!”

Thor suffers his fair share of losses in the MCU. He loses his mother, father, brother, as well as most of his friends. All of his pent-up frustration lets itself out in Avengers: Infinity War, when he arrives in Wakanda after forging Stormbreaker. The God of Thunder wipes out all of the monsters that are giving the rest of the Avengers trouble and sets his sights on the big guy, requesting that his remaining enemies deliver the Mad Titan to him sooner rather than later. There has never been a more epic moment in MCU history.

2) “And I Am Iron Man.”

Callbacks are one of the MCU’s favorite weapons, as they reward dedicated fans who sit through each and every project. The best one in the franchise comes in Endgame, just as the Battle of Earth is coming to a close. Tony gets his hands on the Infinity Stones, pulling the rug out from under Thanos, and gets ready to snap his fingers and make everything right. But Tony knows wiping out Thanos and his army will probably be his last act ever, so he delivers his most iconic line one final time.

1) “Avengers, Assemble!”

Iron Man and Captain America’s rivalry drives the action in the MCU for the better part of a decade. Cap outdoes his teammate one final time in Endgame by finally delivering the most important line not just in MCU history but Marvel history: “Avengers, Assemble.” Avengers: Age of Ultron nearly lets the cat out of the bag, but it pulls back at the last second, wanting to save the moment for a bigger stage. That decision pays off in a big way because everything about Cap’s epic moment in Endgame is perfect.

