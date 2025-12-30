7 Best Cyclops Moments In The X-Men Movie Series, Ranked

Cyclops has always seemed to get shortchanged in the X-Men movies, but the teasers for Avengers: Doomsday seem to show the MCU is changing that. It appears that Cyclops will finally receive the lead role he was always meant to play in the upcoming MCU movie, and he might finally get the respect he deserves as the greatest tactical leader in X-Men history. However, when looking back at the Fox X-Men movies, Cyclops had more impressive moments than some fans might remember. While the films did him dirty by killing him off-screen in X-Men: The Last Stand, he had plenty of chances to show his power in other movies.

From the original X-Men trilogy to the prequels and spin-offs, here are the best Cyclops moments in the X-Men movie series that prove his greatness.

7) Cyclops Discovers His Powers

Image Courtesy of Fox

This specific scene happens in X-Men: Apocalypse, and it is a scene showing how Scott Summers’ mutation first manifests itself. Sadly, this was happening while Scott was in high school, and it was comparable to a teen reaching puberty unexpectedly. Throughout the day, Scott was having headaches, and his eyesight was starting to give out. This led to him going to the bathroom, where a bully wanted to fight. That is when his mutation unlocked, and he blasted the bathroom door into the bully before blowing a hole in the school’s bathroom walls and ceilings. It was a perfect opportunity to show how destructive Cyclops’ powers were when he couldn’t control them.

6) Cyclops Meets Jean Grey

Image Courtesy of Fox

Not all of Cyclop’s best scenes involve him destroying things with his eye blasts. One great scene from X-Men: Apocalypse was a lot less devastating and showed a lot more about the greatest love story in Marvel Comics. When Beast was showing Cyclops around the Xavier Institute, he was blindfolded since he had lost control of his powers. He bumped into Jean Grey and knocked her books out of her hands. She spoke to him telepathically, which angered him, and he told her to stay out of his head.

However, this led him to get his visor and then see her for the first time. He fell hard and seemingly went to her to apologize. When he saw other kids avoiding them and giving them glances, he assumed they were scared of him because of his powers. Jean then admitted the students were scared of her, and this started their intense connection.

5) Cyclops Impresses Professor X

Image Courtesy of Fox

Before he got his visor, Professor X wanted to see Cyclops show an example of his powers and asked him to shoot a target across the pond. Cyclops, who still had no way to control his powers, blasted the water, destroyed the target, and then split an entire tree in half. Xavier said that his grandfather planted the tree, and it was his favorite one. When Scott asked if he was being expelled, Xavier said it was the opposite, and he was more than welcome to join the Xavier Institute.

4) Cyclops Helps Free Mutants in X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Image Courtesy of Fox

X-Men Origins: Wolverine is widely considered the worst X-Men movie ever made. However, there were some good things about it, including the incredible opening scene during the wars and a fantastic reimagination of Sabretooth. There was also a chance to make Cyclops a lot better than he was in the original trilogy. Scott was one of the young mutants captured by Weapon X, along with a young woman named Emma (who had Emma Frost’s diamond powers, but wasn’t Emma Frost). While escaping, Emma used her diamond powers to protect them from gunfire, and Scott used a massive blast to take out all the gunmen in an impressive display of power. This was the first time in the movies he really got a chance to cut loose with his offensive prowess.

3) Cyclops in the Train Station

Image Courtesy of Fox

In the first X-Men movie, Cyclops had already had a chance to show his powers during his first appearance when he and Storm showed up to save Rogue and Wolverine from Sabretooth. However, his true power was revealed a few scenes later, Cyclops and Storm went to the train station to find Rogue, who was running away, and Sabretooth and Toad showed up there. When Sabretooth attacked Storm, Toad took away Scott’s visor, which caused him to blast holes in the ceiling of the train station, causing untold damage, and showing the massive power of his blasts.

2) Cyclops Shows the Mastery of His Powers

Image Courtesy of Fox

In the first X-Men movie, there was one scene that showed how masterful Scott Summers has become when using his powers. There have been a few scenes in the X-Men movies that showed how destructive and devastating his powers were. However, this was a scene that showed how precise his powers were, and how they could save people as much as they could hurt someone. Toad had spat some slime over Jean’s face, and she was suffocating. Using his eyebeams at a low rate, he blasted the slime off Jean without hurting her, saving her life. It was precision and masterful use of his powers.

1) Cyclops Vs. Apocalypse’s Horsemen

Image Courtesy of Fox

It might seem strange, but one of the lesser X-Men movies was still the best to show how great Cyclops could be. While X-Men: Apocalypse was, at best, the third best of the prequel franchise, it showed Cyclops at his strongest. In Marvel Comics, Cyclops is the best tactical leader the X-Men have ever had, and in battle, there is no one better at planning, changing plans, and leading his team to win. While he was still young here, this movie showed Scott in action against Apocalypse and his Horsemen. His powers in this fight scene were more than impressive, and while he couldn’t hurt Apocalypse, he was still one of the best in the field of battle, and it was Cyclops’s best moment in the X-Men movies.

