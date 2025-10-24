7 MCU Moments You Forgot Were Awesome 

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is firmly established as one of the most popular and successful franchises of all time, but some of its best scenes are often overlooked. Since beginning in 2008 with the release of Iron Man, the MCU has seemingly gone from strength to strength, growing and evolving to become one of the biggest shared universes in the history of cinema. The movies of the MCU have introduced various Marvel characters into live-action, adapting the stories of Marvel Comics along the way with its now well-known light-hearted and comedic edge. Its success has been built on epic and memorable moments, but that doesn’t mean every single scene gets the recognition it deserves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout the MCU’s timeline, great moments have seemingly slipped through the cracks of our collective memory. As well as great MCU TV moments, the movies have featured amazing scenes that helped cement the MCU’s success and popularity, but that rarely get the praise they deserve, often because they appear in the franchise’s less popular movies. This has led to many awesome MCU moments being unfairly forgotten, even though they are more than worthy of fans’ admiration.

7) The Avengers Celebrate Together – Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Avengers: Age of Ultron features a scene remembered for its depiction of many heroes attempting to wield Thor’s hammer Mjolnir. However, what’s often forgotten is that the scene itself is incredible, even outside of the question posed about the worthiness of each Avenger. It shows the heroes celebrating a victory, bonding with one another, and demonstrating their more human sides, all before being interrupted by an Ultron drone who delivers a creepy warning. The scene establishes the blossoming friendship between the MCU’s Avengers while also introducing a terrifying villain, but it’s still often overlooked as one of the franchise’s most well-executed moments.

6) Carol Danvers Stands Up To The Kree – Captain Marvel (2019)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

2019’s Captain Marvel didn’t impress some fans, even though critics appreciated the 1990s-set MCU prequel. Its story saw Carol Danvers manipulated into acting as a Kree agent after losing her memory of Earth, only to learn the truth in the movie’s second act. The moment that Captain Marvel remembers her past and breaks free of Kree control is an overlooked yet awesome moment of self-discovery, and one that sees an intensely powerful hero fully embrace their potential.

5) Adrian Toomes & Peter Parker Carpool – Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

There are many Spider-Man villains who still need MCU appearances, but the character’s first solo movie in the franchise absolutely nailed its take on the Vulture. Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes is at the heart of one of the franchise’s most awesome Spider-Man moments, which comes as he drives Peter Parker and his date, Liz Toomes, to the school dance. In a tense moment, Toomes realizes that Parker is Spider-Man, and each attempts to conceal their secret identity from Liz despite the growing tension. It’s a perfectly crafted moment that perfectly taps into the secret identity superhero trope, but it’s regularly forgotten among the MCU’s more high-profile scenes.

4) Gamora & Nebula Fight – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Gamora and Nebula’s introduction into the MCU established them as bitter rivals for Thanos’ affection before delving into their complex relationships with their villainous adoptive father. Their rivalry boils over in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, when the pair engage in a brutal fight, airing their grievances. It’s an awesome moment of emotional catharsis hidden in a well-crafted fight scene, and an important moment for both characters as they begin to understand the depth of their hatred for Thanos. Despite its quality, it’s a scene that is too often forgotten in the wider timeline of the MCU.

3) Iron Man’s First Test Flight – Iron Man (2008)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

There have been so many great Iron Man moments in the MCU’s timeline that it’s only logical that some might be forgotten. One of the hero’s most awesome moments comes during his first movie, when he takes to the skies as Iron Man for his very first test flight. The Mark II test flight scene is one that puts the audience in Iron Man’s shoes, serving up incredible thrills that have since been overshadowed by the more memorable emotional moments in the character’s MCU story.

2) Cap’s Speech – Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

When it comes to Captain America’s best MCU moments, the hero has featured in some unforgettable fight scenes and large-scale battles, as well as emotionally poignant moments that tap into the heart of the character. This has seen some truly awesome Captain America moments be forgotten, especially one that takes place between two of the character’s most memorable fight scenes. Captain America: The Winter Soldier sees Steve Rogers deliver a brief but rousing speech to the employees of SHIELD after discovering Hydra had taken over the organization. It’s a powerful moment that communicates the character’s awesome ability to inspire, but it’s also one that is regularly forgotten among his more exciting scenes.

1) The Fight In The Peace Garden – Iron Man 2 (2010)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Iron Man 2 is often considered one of the MCU’s worst early movies, meaning that even its best moments are routinely dismissed. The movie’s climactic battle, however, is one of the MCU’s most awesome: it sees Iron Man and War Machine face off against Whiplash and his army of Hammer Drones at the Stark Expo’s peace garden. It’s a brutal MCU battle that is often unfairly forgotten or ignored, and it deserves far more recognition as one of the franchise’s great early action scenes.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!