7 Coolest Overpowered Super Heroes Not in Marvel or DC Movies (Ranked By Power Level)

While both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Universe seek to offer a comprehensive adaptation of their respective comic book source material, there are some truly powerful heroes who haven’t yet been featured in live-action movies. Comic book movies have grown from a relatively niche subgenre into one of the most dominant forces at the global box office. The movies of the MCU, in particular, have repeatedly shattered records, cementing the superhero genre as one of the most consistently popular with audiences. This has seen many Marvel and DC heroes adapted to the screen over the years, with each of their respective comic book continuities being mined for potential blockbuster heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are many overpowered characters who have not yet been featured in superhero movies in both DC and Marvel’s respective continuities. Some heroes have power sets that make them capable of defeating even the most powerful characters, and some even boast the ability to reshape reality itself. While not all overpowered characters necessarily deserve to feature on the big screen, the following are all great heroes who have yet to be given a proper chance in a blockbuster movie.

7) Plastic Man

What makes Plastic Man so overpowered isn’t any sort of raw strength, but rather a staggering level of durability. His infinite elasticity not only allows him to effectively shape-shift, but also makes him immune to many traditional forms of damage. Being practically indestructible makes him a pretty overpowered figure within DC’s continuity, making him a DC hero that would be perfect for the DCU. Unfortunately, attempts to bring Plastic Man to life in live-action on the big screen have repeatedly failed, though he will hopefully get his chance in DC’s new flagship franchise.

6) Nova

Nova is often considered one of the greatest Avengers members not yet in the MCU. His access to the Nova Force offers a broad spectrum of abilities that make him something of an offensive powerhouse. He isn’t the strongest Marvel hero, but he’s an incredibly formidable fighter and tactician with cosmic-level abilities. Sadly, Nova hasn’t yet been adapted into live-action in the MCU, though efforts to do so are rumored to still be on Marvel’s radar.

5) Hyperion

Hyperion is one of Marvel’s most powerful Avengers, though he’s one of the more overlooked members of the iconic team. With some iterations of the hero acting as a villain, Hyperion’s exact status is complex, but he’s undeniably powerful. One of Marvel’s closest analogues to Superman, Hyperion is a physical powerhouse. Though he’s limited against bigger and more cosmic enemies, he’s still hugely overpowered and has yet to be adapted into any live-action Marvel movies.

4) Blue Marvel

Blue Marvel is often named as one of the most powerful Marvel heroes not in the MCU. He’s often considered overpowered as his abilities include anti-matter energy manipulation, genius-level intellect, and massive superhuman strength. He’s a consistently powerful figure within the Marvel Universe who sits very high in its hierarchy of power, which is perhaps part of the reason why Blue Marvel has yet to be adapted into a major movie in the MCU.

3) Captain Atom

Although Captain Atom is a DC character who has gotten weaker since his debut, he’s still one of the most overpowered heroes in DC’s continuity. Effectively a walking quantum reactor, Captain Atom can manipulate energy and matter at atomic and quantum levels. This allows for time manipulation and energy projection, and makes him essentially invulnerable. Considering the level of power Captain Atom possesses, getting him right in live-action will certainly be tricky, which is perhaps why the feat hasn’t yet been attempted.

2) Captain Universe

Captain Universe is a title that has been passed to many different characters within the Marvel Universe, as the Uni-Power imbues the wielder with staggering cosmic abilities. Though the exact power level of a Captain Universe depends on the individual, they often display abilities such as reality manipulation and matter control, as well as cosmic awareness. This makes most iterations of Captain Universe overwhelmingly powerful in comparison to most Marvel heroes, which perhaps explains why the Uni-Power hasn’t been introduced into the MCU as yet.

1) Spectre

The Spectre is a hugely overpowered hero within the DC Universe who has yet to be adapted into a live-action movie. A divine entity who represents the vengeance of The Presence — essentially the DC Universe’s version of God — The Spectre is capable of near-omnipotent reality warping, with power that effectively scales to abstract levels. Though the character was introduced into the live-action Arrowverse, no DC movie has yet attempted to adapt the incredibly overpowered character onto the big screen.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!