5 More Great Avengers Members Still Not in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has become a sprawling saga of interconnected stories, bringing beloved comic book characters to life on the big screen. From Iron Man’s audacious debut to the epic culmination of the Infinity Saga, fans have witnessed Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assemble time and again. Yet, despite the vast roster of heroes now firmly established in the MCU, the comic book source material remains an incredibly deep well of untapped potential.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are still countless iconic, powerful, and fan-favorite Avengers who have yet to make their grand entrance onto the big screen. Their absence leaves a tantalizing void (no, not that Void), promising exciting new dynamics and storylines should they ever join the ranks.

1) Blue Marvel

Dr. Adam Brashear, the Blue Marvel, is one of Marvel’s most powerful and historically significant characters. As a physicist who gained anti-matter manipulation powers in the 1960s, he was forced into retirement by the government due to public fear and racial tensions. His abilities are expansive, including flight, super strength, energy projection, and near invulnerability, placing him on par with characters like Captain Marvel and Sentry.

The introduction of Blue Marvel would not only bring a classic hero into the fold, but would allow the MCU to further explore themes of civil rights and the hidden histories of its universe. His wisdom and power would make him an invaluable asset to the Avengers, filling a void left by some of the more seasoned heroes like Tony Stark. His potential connection to Monica Rambeau and her family, as depicted in the comics, could provide an intriguing entryway for Brashear’s debut.

2) Spider-Man

Miles Morales is more than just another Spider-Man; he’s a widely popular, important, contemporary hero who embodies the spirit of responsibility and hope for a new generation. After being bitten by a genetically engineered spider, Miles developed similar abilities to Peter Parker, including superhuman strength, agility, and the iconic web-slinging, but with added unique powers like camouflage and a venom strike that delivers an electric shock. His journey to become Spider-Man, often guided by an older Peter Parker, is one of self-discovery and embracing his unique path.

Introducing Miles into the MCU was briefly teased in Spider-Man: Homecoming with the inclusion of his canonical uncle, Aaron Davis (played by Donald Glover). Davis mentioned his nephew, but never by name. Miles, therefore, already exists somewhere in the main MCU timeline, but just has not had his chance to shine. Even branching out from the main universe, including another version of Miles Morales would be a natural progression with the multiverse now firmly established. In the same way Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced America Chavez as a super-powered teen from another universe, Miles’ entry could take the same route.

3) Nova

Marvel’s two Nova – Sam Alexander and Richard Rider

Richard Rider, aka Nova, is a quintessential cosmic hero and a key member of the Nova Corps, an intergalactic police force who are already firmly established in the MCU. After receiving his powers from the dying Xandarian, Rhomann Dey (played in the MCU by John C. Reilly), Nova gained incredible abilities like flight, superhuman strength, energy manipulation, and the capacity to absorb and release vast amounts of gravimetric energy. Because of this unique origin, Rider is deeply intertwined with the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe.

With the Nova Corps already established in Guardians of the Galaxy, the stage is set for Richard Rider’s introduction. His story offers a street-level perspective on cosmic events, as a relatively ordinary human suddenly thrust into unimaginable power and responsibility. His journey of self-discovery and his role in protecting the universe could easily become a central pillar of future MCU phases, especially with the ongoing exploration of the multiverse and larger cosmic threats.

4) Squirrel Girl

Doreen Green, aka Squirrel Girl, might seem like an unlikely Avenger, but she is surprisingly one of the most effective and beloved heroes in the Marvel Universe. With squirrel-like abilities, including enhanced strength, agility, a prehensile tail, and the ability to communicate with squirrels, Doreen often defeats overwhelming threats through a combination of unconventional tactics, an optimistic attitude, and sheer luck (and a little help from her squirrel sidekick, Tippy-Toe).

Squirrel Girl’s lighthearted and often hilarious approach to superheroics would bring a much-needed dose of levity and charm to the MCU. With the Young Avengers slowly assembling in the MCU, Squirrel Girl would be a perfect addition to lead a younger generation of heroes or simply provide a refreshing contrast to the more serious side of the franchise. Her ability to consistently triumph over powerful villains, often off-panel, has made her a fan favorite, and her inclusion would be a fun, unexpected addition to the Avengers roster.

5) Black Cat

Felicia Hardy, the unpredictable Black Cat, operates in the grey areas between hero and villain, often aligning with Spider-Man but always for her own gain. With exceptional acrobatic skills, mastery of various fighting styles, and a special “bad luck” power that subtly manipulates probability to her advantage, she’s a master thief with a mischievous streak. Her complex relationship with Spider-Man and her morally ambiguous nature make her a character that brings mischief anywhere she goes.

Introducing Black Cat would add a layer of intrigue and a different kind of heroism to the MCU. Her skills as a master thief and her ability to navigate the criminal underworld could provide unique plotlines and opportunities for the street-level side of the MCU along with the likes of Daredevil and Jessica Jones. Her dynamic with existing heroes, especially Peter Parker, could be a source of both tension and undeniable chemistry, offering a fresh take on the hero-anti-hero dynamic.