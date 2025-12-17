Every New Marvel & DC Superhero Introduced in 2025, Ranked by How Powerful They Are

2025 has been a big year for superheroes, with a number of high-profile releases bringing heroes to life on the big and small screens. The movies of the MCU established a handful of new characters within the ever-expanding Marvel franchise, with multiple releases coming over the course of 2025. Similarly, DC had a monumental year, with the release of James Gunn’s Superman kick-starting a whole new movie continuity. With the continuation of the MCU and the debut of the whole new DC franchise known as the DCU, there have been many new heroes introduced over the course of 2025’s multiple superhero releases.

The comic book movies of 2025 were all highly anticipated, and they didn’t disappoint. The likes of Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps all buoyed the MCU’s ranks, with Superman establishing the new DC continuity with several heroes in a single movie. In addition, Daredevil: Born Again featured the debut of a new MCU vigilante, short-lived though it might have been. With that in mind, the many Marvel and DC heroes introduced throughout 2025 vary massively in terms of power.

10) White Tiger

The only new Marvel hero introduced in the 2025 TV shows of the MCU was White Tiger, who featured in Daredevil: Born Again. Enhanced by a magical amulet, White Tiger operated as a vigilante in New York until his murder. Though the exact nature of his abilities wasn’t fully explored, he was shown to be a skilled hand-to-hand combatant capable of taking on multiple enemies at once. However, compared to the other heroes introduced in 2025, White Tiger is actually the year’s weakest new addition.

9) Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic

Although Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards is important to the MCU’s future, he has yet to be established as one of the franchise’s most powerful heroes. The Fantastic Four: First Steps establishes his scientific brilliance, but in terms of his actual powers, his debut wasn’t particularly impressive. He may be the leader of the Fantastic Four, but he stood out as the team’s least powerful member in First Steps, mostly because his elasticity didn’t prove overly helpful against Galactus. While there’s certainly room for Reed Richards to grow into a hugely powerful MCU hero, he is, at present, one of 2025’s weakest new additions.

8) Ben Grimm / The Thing

Although the Thing was redesigned for the MCU, the introduction of the character into the franchise didn’t alter his typical depiction. A former astronaut transformed into a rock-skinned being, Ben Grimm’s MCU power set matches that of most incarnations of the character: he’s strong, and he’s tough. In terms of raw power, that comes in handy in many situations, as he’s effectively the powerhouse of the Fantastic Four, but when compared to other 2025 movie heroes, he’s not so impressive. He’s a great character, but he simply isn’t one of 2025’s most powerful.

7) Johnny Storm / The Human Torch

The Fantastic Four: First Steps also introduced the team’s hottest member, with Joseph Quinn being brought in to play the Human Torch. Johnny Storm’s flame-based powers are well-known, but the movie actually added some much-needed depth to the character that was lacking in previous adaptations. First Steps depicted Johnny’s control over flames, as he was shown effortlessly tackling an apartment fire, and it also touched on his intelligence by having him learn an alien language to decipher the Silver Surfer’s message. Considering the range of abilities he demonstrated in the movie, he edges ahead of some of his teammates in terms of power level, at least for the time being.

6) Hawkgirl

Though Hawkgirl might seem on paper to be one of the more powerful DCU heroes to feature in Superman, this wasn’t the case. The movie’s handling of the character established her basic abilities, but didn’t flesh her out particularly well. Considering she played only a minor role in the fight against Ultraman and was far less effective than her Justice Gang teammates, Hawkgirl sadly stood out as the weakest hero introduced in the DCU’s inaugural movie. Though her next appearance will likely establish her as far more powerful, 2025 made her seem much weaker than many would have expected.

5) Mister Terrific

For many fans, Mister Terrific was Superman‘s best character. Edi Gathegi’s character was the 2025 movie’s breakout star in many ways, unexpectedly winning over audiences as one of its most capable and likable heroes. As well as being a skilled combatant, Mister Terrific was shown to be a genius inventor, and his proficiency with technology allowed him to hold his own in fights against metahumans, aliens, and various other threats. The extent to which Mister Terrific’s inventions were shown to be useful makes him stand out as one of 2025’s most unexpectedly powerful movie superheroes.

4) Sue Storm / The Invisible Woman

2025 delivered the best live-action version of Sue Storm to date, with Vanessa Kirby’s take on the character proving the more powerful member of the MCU’s Fantastic Four in their first outing. Armed with the character’s ability to bend light and psionic powers, the MCU’s Sue Storm immediately stood out as the team’s strongest hero. She was able to cloak an entire spaceship from Galactus while giving birth, and was later able to use her abilities to physically hold back the gigantic villain, making her one of the MCU’s most powerful new additions in 2025.

3) Green Lantern

Though he wasn’t at all the focus in 2025’s Superman, Guy Gardner stood out as one of the most powerful heroes in the movie. Possessing all the traditional powers of a Green Lantern, Gardner’s ability to create constructs limited only by his imagination is shown to be not just incredibly useful but also hugely powerful. James Gunn even suggested the DCU hero could be stronger than Superman himself, making him one of 2025’s most powerful new heroes.

2) Superman

Of course, the Man of Steel himself was always going to rank as one of 2025’s strongest characters. The star of the DCU’s Superman, played by David Corenswet, established a whole new version of the character in 2025, setting up an entire continuity in the process. Superman’s range of abilities is well-known and makes him one of the most versatile heroes in the DC Universe. The sheer scope of the character’s powers, afforded to him by his alien physiology, truly makes him one of the most powerful heroes introduced in 2025.

1) Sentry

Narrowly beating Superman as the most powerful movie hero introduced in 2025 is Sentry, who made his MCU debut in Thunderbolts*. Sentry’s list of superpowers rivals that of Superman, with one key caveat: his weakness is far harder to exploit than that of DC’s flagship hero. There aren’t many characters who can beat Sentry in a straight fight, and in terms of how unstoppable he appeared to be in Thunderbolts*, he is the most powerful hero to make his debut in 2025.

