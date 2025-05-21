Marvel Fans Fear a Major Hero Has Been Forgotten 3 Years After Their MCU Debut

Fans are debating whether a recent hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already been forgotten about, and if they will ever return. The MCU post-Avengers: Endgame has suffered from various things, ranging from fan apathy to creative shakeups behind the scenes. With so many of our favorite Avengers either retired or dead, Marvel Studios has tried to introduce new heroes to audiences. That’s how we’ve gotten the additions of Moon Knight, She-Hulk, America Chavez, and Kate Bishop, among others. Some of these newer characters have clear and defined futures in the MCU, while fans are left to speculate on others. One of the heroes who may be left on the cutting room floor is Brett Goldstein’s Hercules.

A fan in the Marvel Studios subreddit asked the question, “Does Hercules have a future in the MCU?” The post also features a screenshot of Brett Goldstein as Hercules in the mid-credits scene of 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder. “Hercules is one of my favorite Marvel characters, and Brett Goldstein is one of my favorite actors…so I would be really bummed if Hercules never plays a larger role in the MCU moving forward, but I do think it is a possibility,” the author wrote. “So, with that said, how likely/unlikely is it that Hercules has a role in the MCU moving forward? If you think he does, what is your best guess for where he will show up?”

It’s a valid question to ask, considering the barrage of heroes Marvel has introduced on Disney+ shows and in theatrical movies. At the time, the arrival of Hercules looked to set up a feud with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, with Hercules looking for revenge on the God of Thunder for his actions in Thor: Love and Thunder. Some commenters are in favor of Hercules showing back up in the MCU, while others don’t see it happening.

“Honestly completely forgot about this. I agree that he’s great and the character is really cool, but damn they need a storyline that’s worthy of him for the next Thor,” one comment reads. Someone responded to this comment with, “This is the meme. Marvel has so many balls in the air, some are going to be forgotten and dropped and no one is going to even notice.”

Some comments were jokes related to Brett Goldstein’s role as Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ sports comedy, Ted Lasso.

As far as MCU post-credits scenes that may never have a payoff, Hercules joins Kit Harington’s journey to find the Ebony Blade as Black Knight in Eternals, Charlize Theron’s Clea teaming with Stephen Strange to stop Incursions in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt) and Eros/Starfox (Harry Styles) joining the rest of the Eternals in space.

Marvel Studios appears to have righted the ship that is the MCU with the release of Thunderbolts*. There is legitimate excitement for Marvel movies again, and that will only build as we get closer to The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday. The latter already has a massive cast that includes the original X-Men actors, along with Avengers, Thunderbolts, and the Fantastic Four. Hercules may have to wait until the Multiverse Saga comes to an end.

What do you think about Hercules’ future in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!