7 Strangest Animal-Themed Heroes That Aren’t Spider-Man

When it comes to superheroes, the animal kingdom has long been a source of inspiration for origin stories, special powers, and much more. The names are many and can be swiftly listed by even the most basic comic book fan. Batman, Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Black Panther are at the top of the list for a lot of folks, and that’s only the heroes. Toss in the animal-theme supervillains, and the list could be never-ending. It would also end up being a bit weirder. That’s not saying the heroes aren’t weird enough, even the big names. Spider-Man and Batman barely look like their animal counterparts and run around town in pajamas, but still are at the top of the list for superheroes.

But what about the ones that aren’t reaching those heights? What about the dregs, the weird, and the heroes that are just looking for their way into fighting crime? The names aren’t relegated to just one company or another, and a few characters even grow into gaining a lot of fans, appearing in TV shows, and getting star treatment in video games.

Strange isn’t relegated to just one definition, either. Strange covers a lot of ground, be it a name, a look, or a personality. Strange can even mean the characters act extremely normal all while also sporting a look like a girl in a squirrel suit or existing as an intergalactic, foul-mouthed duck in a suit. Those are spoilers, by the way, so be warned as you scroll down to read through our list.

1) Squirrel Girl

Marvel

Doreen Allene Greene discovered one day that she could talk to squirrels, and later, she grew a tail and gained other squirrel abilities. She’s not a mutant, though, even if it would’ve been a nice addition to the Krakoa era. She started out wanting to be Iron Man’s sidekick, helped him defeat Doctor Doom using a squirrel barrage, and proved herself at just 14 years old.

Years later, she became a member of the Great Lakes Avengers, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones’ babysitter, a close friend to Galactus, a potential spouse to the Mole Man, and finally a full-fledged Avenger working alongside Captain America and Spider-Man. She’s gone from a somewhat silly character to a beloved piece of Marvel Comics lore. Strange and successful, all the way to the bank.

2) The Tick

New England COmics

The Tick is an unusual character that “ticks” a lot of boxes for animal-themed superheroes. Get it?! He’s an infinitely heroic force, dressed in a blue form-fitting suit while he fights crime with his loyal moth-costumed hero chum, Arthur. He also seems quite invincible. And he might be insane, at least in the original comic version. He starts as The Tick and doesn’t remember anything from before becoming The Tick. He originally was legally insane and escaped his confinement in his origin, with the later adaptation adding minor tweaks or adding more mystery to the situation.

3) Detective Chimp

DC Comics

Detective Chimp first appeared in DC Comics’ 1952 Adventures of Rex the Wonder Dog. He would appear in the series until 1959, later returning after Crisis on Infinite Earths in 1985 within a more controlled role. He really gained some prominence with modern fans after his involvement in the Day of Vengeance mini-series amid the run-up to Infinite Crisis.

At his start, Detective Chimp was just a chimp mascot aiding a local sheriff to solve the murder of his trainer. Later, we see Detective Chimp join the Shadowpact to stop the Spectre before he destroys all magic. He also becomes a member of Justice League Dark, and is even trusted enough to find the new Doctor Fate.

4) Howard the Duck

Marvel

Film star, write-in presidential candidate, and former department store Santa Claus. Howard the Duck has been a fixture in Marvel Comics for decades after his creation by Steve Gerber. He’s a master of Quack-Fu, owns his own Iron Man armor, and hails from Duckworld. He also got his own film in 1986, later getting a second chance at stardom in the MCU as a fixture in the post-credits sequence in both Guardians of the Galaxy films.

If that’s not enough proof he’s one strange bird, he also chooses to live in Cleveland, Ohio, after his arrival on Earth from Duckworld. That’s dedication.

5) Spider-Ham

Marvel

While better known today due to his exploits in the Spider-Verse films, there was a day when Spider-Ham was just an odd side-character that first premiered in Marvel Tails #1 before showing up in his own series. Peter Porker underwent a similar accident to Peter Parker, but he was originally a spider that ended up bit by his irradiated Aunt May Porker after an accident with her atomic-powered hairdryer.

Animal parodies of other Marvel characters would appear in stories with Spider-Ham, including Deer Devil, the Fantastic Fur, and the King-Pig. The strangest thing for Spider-Ham is how he was introduced to the main Marvel universe during the Spider-Verse event, only to sacrifice himself to protect Benjy Parker, baby brother to Spider-Girl. God speed, Spider-Ham.

6) Captain Carrot

DC Comics

Captain Carrot technically isn’t a weird character in his original form. Is it odd to have Superman mix with funny cartoon animals with superpowers? Sure. But Captain Carrot and the rest of the Zoo Crew should remind people of Looney Tunes during their introduction. After being introduced as allies to Superman after Starro the Conqueror launched an attack on the Prime Earth, originating from Pluto in Captain Carrot’s home universe.

He becomes a truly strange character when the path turns bring him to join the Justice League of the Multiverse. This also follows being transformed into real animals after the events of Final Crisis. Captain Carrot is now a giant humanoid rabbit with Superman’s powers and aids President Superman and Nix Uotan to defeat the invaders.

7) Tigra

Marvel

Tigra is a character on paper that should work well, taking Greer Grant Nelson and mutating her into a human-sized cat. Before becoming Tigra, she worked under the moniker of The Cat, wearing a costume similar to Hellcat, until she faced her accident and was mutated into Tigra. She would now appear as a cat hybrid, balancing her humanity with the cruel reality of being a cat.

Tigra is an Avenger, a West Coast Avenger, and always seems to be involved when the team assembles. Her most recent return saw her transform a bit more, becoming a giant 200-foot-tall version of herself due to manipulation by MODOK and AIM. Her other most memorable moment is pretty cruel and involves The Avengers fighting a brutal Hulk that snatches an attacking Tigra and pulls her apart like a wishbone. No character deserves that, even if they’re just a strange mix of other, better actors?

