7 New Horror Films to Stream As Your Perfect Halloween Watchlist

Halloween is coming, and you know what that means: time to grab a big bucket of popcorn and binge some horror movies. This year, the genre is loaded with a ton of releases for every kind of horror fan. There’s everything: supernatural scares, mind-bending thrillers, obsession-fueled stories, and even some creatively gruesome deaths that’ll haunt you for days. Some are hitting theaters, while others are already streaming, ready to be watched for the first time or rewatched from the comfort of your couch. And if you want to experience spooky season at its most intense without leaving your home, we have titles that deliver exactly that.

Here are 7 incredible new horror films to add to your watchlist for this Halloween. We promise, you won’t regret it.

7) Stay

image courtesy of hulu

This one is for fans of horror that creeps up on you, without relying on jump scares. Stay follows Kiara (Megalyn Echikunwoke), a PhD in African spirituality, and Miles (Mo McRae), a former MMA fighter, as they try to deal with the end of their marriage. But while they’re trying to sort out the emotional mess, strange things start happening in their home. On the surface, it’s a relationship drama, but it quickly turns disturbing, making you question what’s real and what’s just in the characters’ minds.

Stay is all about horror that comes from unresolved emotions, arguments, and lingering resentments, with supernatural events serving as a metaphor. The pacing is slower than a typical slasher, for example, but that’s exactly what builds the tension. It’s definitely not a movie that will appeal to every horror fan, but for Halloween, it’s a film that will make you uncomfortable — and in a smart, deliberate way.

Stay is available on Hulu.

6) The Conjuring: Last Rites

image courtesy of warner bros.

Practically a love letter to fans of the famous franchise, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) on another investigation: the case of the Smurl family in West Pittston, Pennsylvania. They’re called in to deal with a demonic entity tied to an old mirror haunting the family’s home. The main duo is as strong as ever, and the direction still knows how to build fear through atmosphere rather than just relying on cheap shocks. It’s a solid pick for anyone who loves that supernatural vibe, full of rituals and possessions.

But let’s be honest: Last Rites isn’t reinventing the wheel. Still, it delivers what it promises: consistent scares, a tense sense of urgency, and a conclusion that gives fans closure without overcomplicating things. It’s the chapter fans were asking for, and it works for Halloween because it gets the basics right. And can someone who’s never seen any of the franchise jump in? Yes. The experience probably won’t be as rich as for those familiar with the earlier films, but you definitely won’t get lost.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is available on Prime Video.

5) 28 Years Later

image courtesy of sony pictures

For zombie fans, 28 Years Later is the one to watch. Another entry in a franchise, it takes a darker and more reflective tone within this subgenre of horror. The film follows a group of survivors decades after the original outbreak, trying to cope with a ruined society and lingering trauma — only to discover that a mutation has spread even to the living. The Rage virus is still a threat, but the focus here is on human tension and the psychological impact of survival. It’s a mix of action and drama, without any pointless jump scares.

Is it worth watching if you’ve never seen the other two movies in the franchise? Absolutely. 28 Years Later does a good job of introducing the world to newcomers. While there are references to the previous films, nothing is critical enough to leave viewers confused or lost. It’s a perfect pick for anyone looking for atmosphere and substance this Halloween. It’s not as frantic as the original, but it lingers in a more lasting, unsettling way.

28 Years Later is available on Netflix.

4) Final Destination: Bloodlines

image courtesy of warner bros.

Everyone’s heard of Final Destination, and if there’s one thing that truly scares, it’s this franchise. Whether you’ve kept up with the previous films or just want to see what all the hype is about, Final Destination: Bloodlines delivers exactly what you expect from a solid Halloween horror: creative deaths and Death itself waiting behind every wrong move. The story follows a new group who escapes a fatal accident, only to realize that surviving doesn’t mean they’re safe. The fun comes from watching each death unfold — and yes, the script doesn’t hold back on imagination.

Honestly, this is a movie for gore and panic fans. It’s not about a gripping plot to follow. Bloodlines works as pure adrenaline because you know someone is going to die in an absurd way, yet you can’t look away. It’s a film that lets you marvel at the creativity and fully embrace what horror can make you feel. If you’re up for that, it’s a fantastic addition to your watchlist.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is available on HBO Max.

3) Weapons

image courtesy of warner bros.

Weapons made a lot of noise when it hit theaters, but a lot of people either didn’t catch it or liked it so much that it’s worth checking out again on streaming. Why? Because it’s confusing, strange, and deliberately so. The story follows multiple perspectives to unravel the disappearance of a group of children from the same classroom. There’s mystery, and the horror leans heavily on psychological tension. The fragmented narrative keeps you unsettled, piecing together the puzzle until the very end.

Weapons challenges expectations, with twists and moments that genuinely catch you off guard. Its strength is its boldness. It’s not obvious horror, and it makes viewers feel disoriented on purpose. If you’re looking for something unconventional, this is the one. Also, you have to pay attention, or you’ll miss half the fun. The movie keeps you tense through paranoia and the small details that seem harmless at first, but slowly build to something far more disturbing.

Weapons is available on HBO Max.

2) Together

image courtesy of neon

Body horror always tends to feel claustrophobic. Now, imagine that in a more intimate setting. That’s what Together does, following the dysfunctional couple Tim (Dave Franco) and Millie (Alison Brie) after they move to the countryside. But their bond is put to the test when a strange, supernatural force takes over their relationship, turning everything grotesque and unsettling. Don’t expect ghosts or monsters — this is a film that focuses on the dynamic between the two characters and how obsession can become suffocating and unhealthy. It’s pure psychological tension, unpredictable, with standout performances, and designed to make you anxious and uncomfortable.

Together works because it’s human. There are no over-the-top effects, and it makes you feel trapped alongside the protagonists. It doesn’t need much to land its impact — it just needs to be well executed, and it is. For a Halloween at-home watchlist, it’s perfect for anyone looking to escape clichés and traditional scares. By the end, you’ll feel uneasy, like you’ve just experienced a masterful horror piece, and you’ll want to talk to someone about it.

Together is available on Prime Video.

1) Bring Her Back

image courtesy of sony pictures

Direct, raw, and disturbing, Bring Her Back is violent and emotionally intense, tackling obsession, guilt, and grief without holding back. The story follows siblings Andy (Billy Barratt) and Piper (Sora Wong), who are placed under the care of a new adoptive mother, Laura (Sally Hawkins), after their father’s death. As they live with her, they uncover a terrifying ritual that could threaten their lives and sanity. From the start, it’s the kind of movie that makes you uncomfortable because it feels painfully real.

This is a risky story, but it’s effective at what it sets out to do; it’s not about scaring the audience in a traditional sense, but about making you deeply shaken. Every scene carries weight, whether it’s the ritual or the characters’ desperation. But just keep in mind that it’s not for everyone, especially if you struggle with body horror. Bring Her Back is a film where you might need to gauge your own tolerance for horror. But if you’re ready, it’s an essential watch for Halloween.

Bring Her Back is available on HBO Max.

