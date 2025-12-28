There are certain things that the Marvel Cinematic Universe just can’t quit. Despite giving Tony Stark a beautiful farewell in Avengers: Endgame after he died in the Battle of Earth, the powers that be at Marvel Studios are barking up that iron tree again by bringing the character’s actor, Robert Downey Jr., back into the fold. At least he isn’t playing a resurrected version of the hero he’s synonmous with. This time around, Downey Jr. will bring Doctor Doom to life in Avengers: Doomsday, which has an impressive cast. In fact, he’s going to appear alongside some familiar faces when it’s all said and done.

Despite the characters from Phases 4 and 5 putting in the work to earn their moment in the sun, they’re going to have some fierce competition from several MCU veterans for the spotlight next year. Shock value alone might win a few of these characters the war because they haven’t been seen in over a decade. Here’s every MCU character from Phase 1 returning in 2026, ranked by power.

8) Raza Hamidmi al-Wazar

The very first MCU movie, Iron Man, makes Tony Stark’s life very difficult when the Ten Rings come after him. A cave in Afghanistan becomes his home away from home, and the terrorist organization’s leader, Raza Hamidimi al-Wazra, doesn’t treat him very well. However, karma gets Raza in the end, as Obidiah Stane seemingly kills him, along with the rest of the Ten Rings.

Somehow, Raza is going to return in the upcoming Disney+ series VisionQuest. His role in the series is a mystery, but he’s going to be in over his head with all of the killer robots around. After all, he’s much more of an idea guy than a fighter.

7) Peggy Carter

Peggy Carter is one of the few people who believe in Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger. She sees the greatness in him and pushes him to be a hero not just for America but the entire world. Even when Cap gets out of the ice, Peggy is there to offer him comfort.

With all the multiverse shenanigans going on in Doomsday, a variant of Peggy is going to appear in the movie. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like a Captain Carter cameo is in the cards, so she can only go so high on this list. Raza will have to keep his head on a swivel if he crosses paths with her, though.

6) J.A.R.V.I.S.

When Tony returns home from Afghanistan, he immediately pours himself into his work, hoping to perfect the Iron Man suit and help the world. His trusty AI, J.A.R.V.I.S., is there every step of the way, offering guidance and support whenever necessary. J.A.R.V.I.S. sticks around in Tony’s suits until Avengers: Age of Ultron, when he becomes part of Vision.

Death isn’t the end in the MCU, and neither is being assimilated into an android. A human version of J.A.R.V.I.S. will appear in VisionQuest, played by Agent Carter‘s James D’Arcy. Being flesh and bones likely won’t stop J.A.R.V.I.S. from getting up to his old tricks, which include messing with nuclear launch codes and so much more.

5) Bucky Barnes

Like Peggy, Bucky Barnes is by Captain America’s side during World War II. Everything’s going smoothly for the Howling Commando until he falls off a train and ends up in Hydra’s custody. He becomes the Winter Soldier and spends decades killing people.

These days, Bucky’s mind is clear, as he’s a member of the New Avengers alongside John Walker, Yelena Belova, and the rest. Being one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes means that Bucky is going to be front and center in Doomsday, but there are still at least a few Phase 1 characters who outdo him in the strength department.

4) Steve Rogers

The moment he becomes a super soldier in The First Avenger, Steve starts fighting the good fight. He beats the Red Skull, Loki, Ultron, and so many others before going up against the Mad Titan in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. By the time that battle is over, he’s ready to move on with his life, and he does.

Steve settles down with Peggy in Endgame‘s final moments, then returns to the present as an old man to hand his shield to Sam Wilson. However, something will bring him out of retirement in Doomsday. What that is remains a mystery, though it surely has something to do with Doom.

3) The Hulk

It’s easy to forget that the MCU’s second movie is The Incredible Hulk, which follows Bruce Banner, a scientist who moonlights as a giant green monster. Hulk plays a significant role in Phase 1, being the strongest member of the original Avengers and teaching Loki a few lessons. But the years haven’t been kind to Banner’s alter ego.

Ever since Endgame, Banner has been operating as the Smart Hulk, a combination of his two personalities that lacks much of a mean streak. He’s still strong, there’s no doubt about it, but the only way for him to reach the top of this list is if he lets the devil out in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

2) Loki

The God of Mischief is not only a thorn in his brother’s side in Phase 1, but he also comes after the Avengers. Under Thanos’ orders, he invades Earth and hopes to become its king. That situation blows up in Loki’s face, and he dies a few years later at the hands of the Mad Titan.

Loki isn’t pulling off one of his tricks to be able to appear in Phase 6. The character who will appear in Doomsday is actually a variant of Loki from the Disney+ series. He’s a tad stronger than his doppleganger, being able to hold the multiverse together.

1) Thor

Unlike some of the characters on this list, the God of Thunder has been active since Phase 1 and never taken much of a break. His most recent appearance is in Thor: Love and Thunder, where he takes on Gorr the God Butcher and wins. Beating the bad guy doesn’t mean the God of Thunder can embrace being irresponsible, though.

It remains to be seen how Thor finds himself in the middle of the action in Doomsday, but he’s going to be extra motivated, as he has a kid to take care of. Doom better watch out because the God of Thunder is going to call upon his dad strength when the punches start flying.

