The Biggest Movie of 2026 Just Wrapped (& It’s Not Avengers: Doomsday)

There are several high-profile films set to hit theaters in 2026, and one that can already stake a claim to being that year’s biggest movie just passed a major production milestone. When one thinks of major motion picture events scheduled for 2026, one of the first titles to come to mind is likely Avengers: Doomsday, which brings together a sprawling cast that will bring Marvel’s Multiverse Saga to a (hopefully) epic conclusion. Cameras have been rolling on that film for months, but considering that at least one member of the ensemble isn’t sure if she’s done shooting her scenes, there’s still work to be done on Doomsday. So, which highly anticipated 2026 tentpole has wrapped?

The film in question is Christopher Nolan’s sweeping fantasy epic The Odyssey. After starting production back in February, principal photography is now complete. The news was shared on Instagram by Samantha Englender, a member of the film’s art production team. Reddit user ChiefLeef22 posted Englender’s Story on the platform. Check it out in the space below:

Though The Odyssey doesn’t open until next summer, it’s already shaping up to be a massive box office hit. In a rather unprecedented move, tickets for 70MM IMAX screenings went on sale a month ago. They quickly sold out, underscoring how many people are looking forward to Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s classic story. A champion of the theatrical experience, Nolan’s films are tailor-made for the IMAX format, fueling interest in seeing it on those premium screens.

A teaser trailer for The Odyssey was attached to screenings of Jurassic World Rebirth, but it has not yet been officially released online. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble, including the likes of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and more. Several of the actors in The Odyssey have worked with Nolan before.

The Odyssey was in production for over five months, which seems fitting considering the film’s massive scope and scale. While Homer’s original text has served as the inspiration for films including, most notably, Joel and Ethan Coen’s caper O Brother Where Art Thou?), Nolan is bringing the epic tale to life in a way moviegoers haven’t seen before. With production wrapping now, the director and his team will have plenty of time to take care of various post-production responsibilities. Like many of Nolan’s films, The Odyssey should make great use of visual effects to fully immerse audiences in its world.

By virtue of being the only 2026 film with tickets sold, The Odyssey sits atop the 2026 box office charts, but it’ll be interesting to see where it stands come the end of the year. Marvel has had its fair share of ups and downs at the box office the last handful of years, but Avengers: Doomsday should still be a massive event thanks to Robert Downey Jr. returning to the franchise to play Doctor Doom. Coupled with the always-lucrative holiday window, Doomsday could be 2026’s biggest film when it’s all said and done. But for now, The Odyssey holds that crown.