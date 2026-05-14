Batman: Every Live-Action Version of Gotham, Ranked From Worst to Best

There have been many live-action versions of Batman, and most new iterations of the hero get their own Gotham City to fight crime in. Batman is one of the most iconic superheroes of all time, and endures as one of DC’s most popular heroes even after the better part of a century in print. This success has translated well onto the big screen, with several actors playing Batman in live-action and putting their own spin on the beloved hero. Over the years, many directors have also turned their hands to bringing Batman to life on the big screen, further contributing to the varying styles with which the DC hero has been brought to life in movies.

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While it’s important to have solid supporting characters and villains in Batman movies, it’s equally crucial to get Gotham City just right. The setting of Batman’s story is almost as important as the hero himself, because his self-appointed role as Gotham’s protector is a core tenet of his entire character. There have been many different live-action representations of Gotham in DC movies over the years, with some standing out as far better than others.

7) Snyder’s DCEU Gotham

Though the DCEU movie franchise has officially been replaced by the DCU, Zack Snyder’s initial vision is one that many fans lament not getting more chances to see. The DCEU introduced Gotham City in Batman v Superman, although its presentation left much to be desired. There was very little about the DCEU’s Gotham to distinguish it from Metropolis, and it was effectively just a nondescript city that was never properly explored. While it could have been great had the DCEU lived on, as it stands, it’s the worst and least fleshed-out live-action version of Gotham City.

6) 1966’s Campy Gotham

Adam West’s Batman is remembered for his wacky gadgets and the general campiness of his stories, and that also goes for the 1966 version of Gotham. The general presentation of Gotham throughout West’s live-action tenure in the role was decidedly tame, and while it had some personality, it simply hasn’t aged well at all. It’s worth noting that many of its shortcomings have only become clear as Batman’s stories have evolved — and Gotham with them — but it’s still a pretty poor version of the iconic DC city.

5) Joker’s Bleak Gotham

While Joaquin Phoenix might have cemented himself as one of the best live-action versions of the Joker, the version of Gotham he lives in isn’t quite so well-respected. Introduced in 2019’s Joker and further explored in the ill-fated sequel, Todd Phillips’ take on Gotham is a bleak city rife with economic turmoil and, seemingly, mental health issues. It’s an appropriately run-down and turbulent place for Joker‘s purposes, but it lacks the character and the dark grandeur that Gotham truly deserves.

4) Schumacher’s Vibrant Gotham

There are many criticisms of Joel Schumacher’s Batman movies, but one of the aspects that it actually adapted relatively well was Gotham City’s twisted vibrance. Schumacher’s movies depicted the city as a place that was still a sprawling, gothic hive of activity, but also characterized by a vibrant and dangerous nightlife. For the many things Schumacher’s movies did wrong, its version of Gotham felt refreshing and characterful, and while it didn’t impress fans on all fronts, Schumacher certainly seemed to grasp the need to make Gotham stand out to audiences as a character in its own right.

3) Christopher Nolan’s More Realistic Gotham

The Gotham of the Dark Knight trilogy is often the version people think of first when it comes to live-action Batman movies. The success of Christopher Nolan’s trilogy saw his more realistic take on Gotham become famous, with particular praise levelled at how well he grounded the city with realism. It’s a sprawling city that Batman fiercely protects, and was adequately explored across the three-film arc. What lets it down is the inconsistency of its portrayal, which seems to differ drastically with each entry into Nolan’s trilogy.

2) Matt Reeves’ Gritty Gotham

Matt Reeves’ version of Gotham, as first seen in 2022’s The Batman, is a dark and gritty place. A city rife with corruption, The Batman‘s Gotham is almost exclusively shown at night under the cover of darkness, adding to its murky noir feel. A gloomy and rainy city that perfectly matches Robert Pattinson’s brooding young Batman, Reeves’ take on Gotham is one that certainly has the potential to become the best live-action version of the city, should future movies further contribute to its unique charm.

1) Tim Burton’s Gothic Gotham

It’s no secret that Tim Burton’s Batman movies endure as some of the best-loved Batman media ever created. As well as being hugely influential on the wider superhero genre, Burton’s gothic vision for Gotham City was exemplary. With an Art Deco feel offset by looming gothic architecture and countless sinister alleys and street corners, Burton’s Gotham is the most lively, well-realized take on the city fans are ever likely to see in live-action.

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