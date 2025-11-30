Every Lightsaber Color in Star Wars (& the Characters That Use Them), Ranked

The two most important groups in Star Wars are the Jedi and the Sith. Opposite sides of the same coin, they are locked in an eternal struggle because they both believe their way is the right one. However, at the start of the prequels, it’s not much of a rivalry because the Sith have been gone for a millennium. The Jedi aren’t just twiddling their thumbs, though, as they’re acting as peacekeepers for the entire galaxy. Of course, going on dangerous missions empty-handed would be a mistake, so all of the members of the Order make the lightsaber their weapon of choice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since Jedi don’t want anyone to get the wrong idea while they’re travelling around, they use calming colors for their blades, wanting to give off positive energy. The Sith, once back in the picture, take the opposite approach, hoping to strike fear into their enemies’ hearts. Here are all the lightsaber colors in Star Wars, along with the characters who use them, ranked.

8) Orange

Users: Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati

One color has to be last on this list, and orange gets the dishonor because it’s still a bit of an unknown quantity. Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati use orange lightsabers in Star Wars: Ahsoka while operating as mercenaries, revealing their lack of allegiance. Perhaps Season 2 will give the color more run and allow it to make its case for a better spot.

7) White

User: Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka Tano goes through her fair share of lightsabers, but it’s not because she breaks or drops them. Her constant switching represents her journey as a Force user. When she’s wielding her white lightsabers, she’s one with the Force and not beholden to any rigid orders.

6) Yellow

Users: Rey Skywalker, Jedi Temple Guards, Asajj Ventress, Dagan Gera

The yellow lightsaber flies under the radar because it has yet to get a real chance to shine in live-action. The Jedi Temple Guards utilize the color in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Asajj Ventress does the same in a few projects. While Rey uses a yellow lightsaber briefly, it will take another appearance to allow it to climb the ranks.

5) Black

Users: Tarre Vizla, Pre Vizla, Bo-Katan Kryze, Sabine Wren, Moff Gideon, Maul, Din Djarin

The most mysterious color on this list is black, which gives the Darksaber its unique look. The Mandalorian weapon is usually for show more than anything else, being used as a status symbol in the culture, but it’s also handy in a fight, as Maul and a few other users prove.

4) Purple

User: Mace Windu

Samuel L. Jackson never plays generic characters, but it’s tough to stand out in a galaxy far, far away. The actor’s solution was to give his character a distinct lightsaber color, purple, which embodies his understanding of both the light and dark sides. It’ll be tough for Star Wars to ever give another canon character a purple lightsaber.

3) Green

Users: Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn, Kit Fisto, Saesee Tin, Luminara Unduli, Quinlan Vos, Ahsoka Tano, Luke Skywalker, Ezra Bridger

When it comes to lightsaber colors, green remains underrated because it doesn’t get as much time to shine as its main rival, blue. However, it’s good enough for some of the greatest Jedi of all time, including Grand Master Yoda, who wields a small yet mighty weapon.

2) Red

Users: Darth Sidious, Count Dooku, Darth Maul, Darth Vader, Savage Oppress, Asajj Ventress, Kylo Ren, Inquisitors

A lightsaber fight doesn’t feel like a lightsaber fight if a red one isn’t present (not counting Anakin’s fight with Obi-Wan on Mustafar). There’s just something so menacing when the crimson color shoots out of a hilt; just ask the Rebel soldiers who meet a grim end in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

1) Blue

Users: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Plo Koon, Ki-Adi Mundi, Aayla Secura, Shaak Ti, Anakin Skywalker, Kanan Jarrus, Ahsoka Tano, Cal Kestis, Luke Skywalker, Rey Skywalker, Ben Solo

The blue lightsaber is the most iconic in Star Wars history, and there’s a good reason for that. In Star Wars: A New Hope, when Ben Kenobi hands over Anakin Skywalker’s weapon to his son, Luke, there’s a seismic shift in the galaxy. It also doesn’t hurt the color’s case that other heavyweights like Ahsoka Tano and Cal Kestis choose it.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!