Rogue One Allows Darth Vader to Get Revenge for His Wildest Legends Death

The ending of Star Wars: Andor is making Rogue One: A Star Wars Story more relevant than ever. The events of Season 2 of the Disney+ series lead right into the movie, with the finale featuring Cassian Andor learning about Tivik making contact and wanting to meet on the Ring of Kafrene. There are countless other callbacks to the film throughout Andor‘s two-season run, but one aspect of the Galactic Civil War it avoids like the plague is the eternal battle between the Jedi and the Sith. Bail Organa, who appears in multiple episodes in Season 2, knows where Obi-Wan Kenobi is but doesn’t allude to him until Rogue One.

The other major Force-user that Andor keeps its distance from is Darth Vader. Sure, he’s active during the period the show takes place, but he has more than enough screen time in the original trilogy and appears in Rogue One. In fact, the 2016 movie even gives him the chance to get revenge on the person responsible for his most notable Star Wars Legends death.

Darth Vader Is a Weapon for the Empire in Rogue One

The reason Vader stays out of the events of Rogue One for the most part is because he doesn’t worry himself with the bureaucratic side of the Empire. The gap between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope sees him hunt down Jedi, such as Obi-Wan, Cal Kestis, and Ezra Bridger, who all pose a threat to the Emperor’s schemes. The only time he takes a break from that mission is when Imperial officers like Director Orson Krennic screw up so bad that they need a reminder of who’s really in charge.

Krennic visits Vader’s castle in Rogue One after the attack on Jedha City, which leaves the planet in disarray. Krennic blames the whole thing on Grand Moff Tarkin, but Vader only cares about the bottom line, choking Krennic before sending him off to make up for his mistakes. The pressure gets to Krennic, though, and he’s present when Cassian, Jyn Erso, and the rest of their crew arrive on Scarif to steal the Death Star plans. While Imperial does his best to thwart the rebels’ plans, he fails and can only watch as the weapon he’s in charge of arrives and destroys the planet.

With the Death Star plans out for the galaxy to see, Vader goes after the Rebellion fleet, boarding the command ship. The Rebels on board can do nothing as Vader mows them down. However, a voice can be heard during Vader’s iconic hallway scene that has a connection to the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video games.

Darth Vader Loses a Critical Battle in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Long before Rogue One was even in the cards, Lucasfilm released two video games that followed the adventures of Galen Marek, Vader’s secret apprentice. Vader recruits the Force user early in life and helps him hone his skills before unleashing him on the galaxy. Marek, who earns the moniker “Starkiller,” takes his job very seriously, but he changes his tune after Vader betrays him, joining up with the heads of the Rebellion to strike back at the Empire.

Starkiller ends up in Emperor Palpatine’s throne room for a showdown with his former master at the end of the first The Force Unleashed game. He beats Vader and then sets his sights on Palpatine. However, the game gives players a choice: join the light side by sparing Vader or join the dark side by putting him down for good. Those who choose the dark side get to watch as Starkiller impales Vader with a lightsaber, proving he’s no longer the learner but the master.

While the dark side ending is not canon to the game or the franchise as a whole, it remains one of the wildest moments in Star Wars history. At least one good thing comes from it, though, as Starkiller’s voice actor, Sam Witwer, goes on to voice several major characters in the franchise, including Darth Maul. He also lends his voice to Rogue One, where he can be heard yelling at the other rebels to “Open fire!” at Vader before the Sith Lord returns the favor and uses his lightsaber to make quick work of his enemies.

