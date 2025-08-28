Two of Star Wars’ Best Villains Will Reunite in Disney+ Series

While an argument can be made that Disney oversaturated the marketplace with new Star Wars content, the galaxy far, far away has expanded in many exciting ways over the past decade. In particular, Disney+ emerged as an outlet for creatives to come in and tell a variety of stories, introducing a bevy of new characters along the way. Though one of the biggest selling points of Star Wars: Ahsoka was seeing fan favorites from Star Wars Rebels make the leap to live-action, the show featured some fresh faces who made an immediate impact, and they’re back for more in the next season.

Season 1’s villainous duo of Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati played memorable roles, and while they parted ways in the finale, fans should expect to see plenty of them together again in Season 2. Speaking with The Direct, Shin Hati actress Ivanna Sakhno raved about collaborating with Rory McCann, who replaces the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan in Ahsoka Season 2. “I get to see Rory nearly daily at the moment, and he has been amazing to work with,” she said. “I will have his work speak for itself, but he is definitely a gift for us to have. And there couldn’t have been anyone better to take on this role.”

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Stevenson passed away before Ahsoka Season 1 premiered back in 2023, raising questions about Baylan Skoll’s future. The character’s story was left unresolved at the end of the first season; after parting ways with Shin, Baylan set out on his own path and comes across statues of the Mortis gods on the planet Peridea. This was an obvious set up for threads to be explored in Season 2, so it was necessary for Lucasfilm to recast the role. It would have been jarring if Baylan was written out of the series.

In addition to his own mission to uncover the mysteries of the Force and usher in something greater than the traditional Jedi/Sith cycle, it appears Baylan still has a part to play in his old apprentice’s story. This is an interesting development, as the two characters were pulled in opposite directions at the end of Ahsoka Season 1. They left on amicable terms, but Baylan did not share Shin’s ambition in becoming part of the Empire. It’ll be fascinating to see what brings the two characters back together. Perhaps Shin will have an epiphany and realize Baylan’s path is the right one for her to follow. It’s also possible Ahsoka Season 2 could contain flashbacks, with Shin recalling key moments from her training as she figures out what to do next.

Whatever circumstances reunite Baylan and Shin, it’ll be great to see the two back together. They rank among the most compelling antagonists Star Wars has had; Baylan in particular has a unique perspective on the Force and galactic events, lending a new layer of depth to established franchise concepts. Characters like Baylan and Shin illustrate the benefits of making a show like Ahsoka; Dave Filoni and Co. can explore specific elements in greater detail than what’s possible in the movies, fleshing out aspects like the Force and the Jedi/Sith dichotomy to make them more well-rounded.

Ahsoka Season 2 is currently in production, but no release date has been set. Whenever Lucasfilm gears up for the show’s return and starts releasing footage, any looks at Baylan will be of particular interest. Not only will it be exciting to get a taste of where his story is headed, it’ll also be great to see McCann’s take on the role. He’ll undoubtedly be able to put his own spin on things while also honoring what came before. Hopefully, he’ll have a Star Wars future beyond Ahsoka — maybe in Filoni’s New Republic movie.