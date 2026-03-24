5 Spider-Heroes Who Will Never Appear in the MCU

The first trailer for Spider-Man’s next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brand New Day, is finally here. We got to see Spider-Man’s first steps in his new status quo, all on his own, and it promises an adventure that every Spider-fan can sink their teeth into. Of course, while the MCU’s Spider-Man is more alone than ever before, the comic version has more than his fair share of allies and crime-fighting friends. The Spider-Man Family, or the Order of the Web, is Marvel’s ever-expanding catalogue of Spider-associated heroes. It’s gotten pretty big over the years, from beloved classics like Miles Morales to the underrated but perpetually present Spider-Woman.

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Of course, not all of Spider-Man’s amazing friends have a chance at making it big on the silver screen. The Spider-Family is way too large for everyone to appear, and if anyone does, it’s likely to be heroes who make the most sense with the way the MCU is set up. Heroes like Miles Morales or Silk are probably in the best position to make their MCU debut, but the rest are up in the air. In that regard, why don’t we take a look at five Spider-heroes who are the least likely to show up alongside the MCU’s Spider-Man? Every hero deserves their shot, but I cannot see these five being given one.

5) Araña

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Anya Corazón is a longtime Spider-hero, serving as the original Spider-Girl, but is currently going by her original name of Araña. She’s great, but unlikely to appear in the MCU given that her powers came from a very strange place. Her original powers came from a tattoo given to her by the Spider Society, a medieval order of quasi-divine spider-totems who safeguarded the world and other totems from extra-dimensional and supernatural threats. While this origin is cool, Anya’s character is too tied to the mysticism Spider-Man delved into in the early 2000s. The MCU loves to remove mysticism and tie everything into sci-fi, so if Anya appears, she’ll be nothing like her original self.

4) Kaine

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Kaine is the second-best clone of Peter Parker. Specifically, he’s an imperfect clone, which means that he’s far more mentally unstable than the rest and is prone to violent outbursts where he loses his mind. Kaine is Peter’s brother through and through, but if any clone of Spider-Man is going to hit the big screen, it’s most likely to be Ben Reilly. Ben is far more popular and easier to explain. While the chaos of the “Clone Saga” can easily be cleaned up in adaptation, Kaine doesn’t offer much that his other brother can’t, and I find it very unlikely that Marvel would introduce more than one clone.

3) Ghost-Spider

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Gwen Stacy is an essential part of Spider-Man lore, but two major obstacles stand between her and the MCU. For one, she’s most famous for being Peter’s love interest, and it looks like Brand New Day is going to at least attempt to bring Peter and MJ back together. This would make Gwen’s inclusion awkward, but even if she appears, it’s very unlikely that it’ll be the superpowered version. Playing into the multiverse hasn’t exactly panned out well for the MCU so far, so I doubt they’d want to take the risk of introducing a multiversal variant of a character they haven’t even built up. This is especially true with Gwen, as she’s already starring in the Spider-Verse trilogy, and they might assume adding her here would confuse audiences.

2) Mayday Parker

Mayday is the potential future daughter of Peter and MJ, who was wiped from existence when they made their deal with Mephisto to restore Aunt May’s life. She’s not out of the realm of possibility to appear, especially since she could return from the future explicitly to make sure her parents get back together, but I don’t see that plot as likely. Mayday hardly appears in the comics as is. Mayday swinging onto the silver screen is possible, but with all the hoops they’d have to jump through to explain it, and given that this Spider-Man trilogy is supposed to focus on more low-to-the-ground stakes, I can’t see her showing up anytime soon.

1) Spider-Boy

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

As much as I love Bailey Briggs, Spider-Man’s one and only sidekick probably isn’t going to be in the MCU. Peter’s arc in the MCU started with him practically being a junior hero under Iron Man, then learning how to stand on his own. Spider-Man eventually taking another hero under his web wing could be a great way to close that arc, but if anyone becomes Peter’s student, it’s going to be Miles. Miles is a well-known character with a dedicated fanbase much larger than Spider-Boy’s, and people have accepted Miles as the next generation’s Spider-Man. Bailey just doesn’t have the standing that Miles does, which is a darn shame, but not something I can argue with.

Which Spider-hero would you love to see show up in the MCU? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!