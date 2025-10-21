Agents of SHIELD Already Explained How the MCU’s AIs Come to Life in VisionQuest 8 Years Ago

Marvel Studios will be bringing some of its best artificial intelligences to life in VisionQuest, and Marvel Television’s Agents of SHIELD might have explained how this can happen eight years ago. Paul Bettany’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Vision is doubly exciting as he won’t be the only AI featured in his upcoming solo series – the final instalment in the trilogy started by WandaVision and Agatha All Along. In fact, it seems these artificial intelligences might gain corporeal bodies in VisionQuest, but it’s still unclear how this will happen.

The perfect way to give the MCU’s artificial intelligences physical bodies was already revealed eight years ago, back in Agents of SHIELD season 4. During this season, the AI known as AIDA – created by Holden Radcliffe – used the Book of the Damned, the Darkhold, to give herself a soul. Her body was built by Radcliffe, as were several other Life Model Decoys, but she gained humanity, or rather Inhumanity, thanks to the Darkhold. The Book of the Damned was featured in both WandaVision and Agatha All Along, so it would make sense for it to return in VisionQuest.

How the Darkhold Could Give the MCU’s Artificial Intelligences Physical Bodies

The MCU’s version of the Darkhold is very different from the one featured in Agents of SHIELD, but it could have the same properties and collection of spells. The Darkhold first appeared in the MCU in WandaVision, initially owned by Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), but later claimed by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) after her transformation into the Scarlet Witch. She was corrupted by the book and used it to explore the multiverse in search of her sons in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but later came to her senses and destroyed it, sacrificing herself in the process.

The Scarlet Witch destroyed the Darkhold and its original spells inscribed on the walls of the Darkhold Castle before we really got a chance to see what it was truly capable of. Agents of SHIELD gave us a better idea. The show’s Darkhold was used to create quantum technology, build a portal to another dimension, help AIDA build the Framework, and even helped AIDA give herself humanity, which means its return to the MCU could be pivotal to VisionQuest’s storyline. Some of the MCU’s best artificial intelligences will get bodies in VisionQuest, and the Darkhold could facilitate this.

As well as Paul Bettany’s Vision, James Spader’s Ultron, T’Nia Miller’s Jocasta, Emily Hampshire’s EDITH, Orla Brady’s FRIDAY, Henry Lewis’ DUM-E, Jonathan Sayer’s U, and James D’Arcy’s JARVIS will all be featured in VisionQuest. Since the Darkhold appeared in both WandaVision and Agatha All Along, it would be great for the final chapter of this trilogy to also feature the Book of the Damned. Vision may bring the Darkhold back and use it to try and rebuild his family, or his life from Westview, New Jersey, but this could go terribly wrong.

