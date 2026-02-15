7 Best Spider-Man Movie Costumes, Ranked By Comics Accuracy

Throughout the history of Marvel movies, Spider-Man has sported many different looks and costumes. Spider-Man has long been one of Marvel’s most popular and iconic characters, and has featured in many incredible stories in the comics that have seen him undergo many changes, particularly in terms of his visual appearance. This has also been reflected in movies adapting the character, with many live-action Spider-Man costumes being brought to life on the big screen. Some are considered much better than others, with everything from the low-budget to incredibly innovative designs being scrutinized by long-time fans of the character and his comic book stories.

Determining which are the best Spider-Man movie costumes isn’t easy and is, of course, incredibly subjective. However, working out which are the least accurate Spider-Man costumes of these is a little more straightforward, as they can be directly compared to different looks from the hero’s comic book appearances. After taking some of the most beloved costumes sported by the hero in his movie appearances, we’ve reranked them based on their overall accuracy to the comics.

7) The MCU Stark Suit – Captain America: Civil War (2016)

When it comes to Spider-Man costumes in the MCU, one of the most iconic is the one worn by the hero in his franchise debut. Designed by Tony Stark and featuring a host of different capabilities, the MCU Stark suit seems accurate to the comics at a glance. However, more closely examining the costume, it features a very small spider design on the chest and back, and its various gadgets and technological enhancements make it one of the least comics-accurate suits worn by the hero on the big screen.

6) Iron Spider Suit – Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The Iron Spider Suit worn by Spider-Man in the MCU is often considered one of his coolest movie looks to date. Based on the suit of the same name from the comics, the costume seen in Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t actually all that accurate. It seems to incorporate elements of the design from multiple comic book costumes, adding a more familiar Spider-Man pattern of blue to its red and gold namesake from the comics.

5) Peter Parker’s Homemade Suit – Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming may have most prominently featured the hero’s Stark suit, but it also saw Spider-Man don his own homemade costume. It isn’t particularly accurate to the character’s traditional comic book look, but it is actually an inversion of Ben Reilly’s Scarlet Spider suit. It’s almost identical to the Spider-Man clone’s look, just with the red and blue swapped over, making it marginally more comics-accurate than some of the other costumes worn by the hero in movies.

4) Black Symbiote Suit – Spider-Man 3 (2007)

While certain aspects of Spider-Man 3 are considered the worst things to happen to Spider-Man movies, its black symbiote suit is actually one of the movie’s strongest elements. The design is actually relatively comics-accurate, albeit with a number of minor tweaks to keep it consistent with the hero’s other costume from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies. Apart from the addition of the web pattern and the spider symbol being black instead of white, Spider-Man 3‘s symbiote suit is reasonably comics-accurate.

3) Tobey Maguire’s Suit – Spider-Man (2002)

The suit worn by the hero to face the first Spider-Man movie villains has become an iconic look for the character. Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man in 2002 and its two sequels prominently featured this particular suit, with its pronounced web pattern and dark blue legs and sides. The design is pretty close to the character’s usual appearance in the comics, and while it isn’t a direct adaptation, it’s accurate enough that it evokes the spirit of the character while also looking incredibly sleek.

2) The New MCU Suit – Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Though it ranks as one of the most comics-accurate costumes from Spider-Man movies, the new MCU suit has only been briefly glimpsed by audiences to date. Announced as the suit that will be worn by Spider-Man in upcoming movies in the MCU, the new design is far more accurate to the hero’s traditional comic book appearance. A more colorful and simplistic design than most others, it looks as though the MCU is opting for greater comics accuracy in the character’s future within the franchise.

1) Andrew Garfield’s Second Spider-Man Suit – The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The suit worn by Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is a significant upgrade on his first movie outing, as it does away with the bizarre yellow eyes of his first costume. The design is much cooler and is the most comics-accurate in the history of Spider-Man movies. Combining the correct color palette with a uniform web motif is perfect, and is also enhanced by Garfield’s build, which perfectly matches the most common depictions of the hero in the comics. As well as looking incredible, it’s the closest to a living comic book that the live-action movies have delivered so far.

