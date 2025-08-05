Looking good is half of the battle when being a superhero. Sure, anyone can walk out in a pair of tights if they’re confident enough, but the public won’t respect lackluster attire. Characters like Tony Stark know this, which is why he picks out the color schemes of his various Iron Man armors very carefully. He also pays for the attire of the other Avengers, ensuring his friends don’t look like ragamuffins when they go and protect the Earth. However, not every comic book character has access to billions of dollars that will help make their fashion choices easy. Spider-Man, for example, has to start with nothing but a sewing machine and a dream.

There have been five major live-action iterations of the Wall-Crawler, which means there are plenty of costumes to sift through. Not every Spider-Man suit is cut from the same cloth, though, as a few stand out among the crowd. Here’s every live-action Spider-Man costume, ranked.

15) First TV Costume (The Amazing Spider-Man)

It’s unfair to compare something from the 1970s to modern suits, but that’s what this exercise is all about. In The Amazing Spider-Man TV series, actor Nicholas Hammond wears a loose-fitting costume that has small eyes and web-shooter bracelets. Nothing is redeeming about the look, outside of the fact that it has the character’s iconic red and blue color scheme.

14) Japanese TV Costume (Spider-Man)

Not long after Spider-Man made his debut on American TV, he also appeared on Japanese television. Shinji Tōdō’s costume is a slight improvement on his American counterpart’s, featuring comic-accurate eyes. Unfortunately, that’s where the compliments stop because it doesn’t have much else going for it.

13) Wrestling Suit (Spider-Man)

To make some extra money in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, Peter Parker tries his hand at wrestling after discovering his incredible abilities. He puts on a ski mask and racing gloves to make his ring debut, and the result is a bit too wacky. Sure, the costume is supposed to look ridiculous, but that doesn’t mean it needs to be at the top of this list.

12) First Costume (The Amazing Spider-Man)

Once again, it’s hard to get over the way the eyes look on The Amazing Spider-Man suit. Rather than going with the traditional white, the reboot chooses a yellow lens, which throws the whole thing off. There also isn’t enough red in the costume, leaving the nice shade of blue to do all the heavy lifting.

11) Stark Suit (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

It’s impossible to forget that first look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man holding Steve Rogers’ shield in Captain America: Civil War. The hero’s movements are flawless, and, at first glance, his costume appears to be following suit. Upon further inspection, however, the Stark costume has a couple of issues, including a small logo and unusual patterns.

10) Night Monkey Suit (Spider-Man: Far From Home)

When it’s time for Peter to fight crime in Europe, he can’t wear his outfit from back home because it’ll make it obvious that he’s Spider-Man. Nick Fury gives him an alternative look that’s more spy than hero. While there are a few too many bells and whistles on the costume, the unique lenses make it worth the trip.

9) Inside-Out Suit (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

The entire world knows what it feels like to get a stain on their favorite shirt, but Spider-Man can’t just swap out his entire suit. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the hero has to flip his red and black costume inside out, revealing its inner workings. The new look demands attention, that’s for sure, but there’s too much going on for it to compete with the heavyweights.

8) Homemade Costume (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Homemade outfits get a bad rap because they’re not anything to write home about. However, Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s DIY costume is the exception, featuring a red pullover vest and goggles. It’s a shame that Peter only gets to wear the outfit in one movie because it’s one of the MCU’s best designs.

7) Integrated Suit (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Of course, simple isn’t always the best way to go, as No Way Home proves. In the final fight, Peter dons an outfit that takes cues from his red and black costume and the Iron Spider suit. The combination is busy, but the gold, red, and black work so well together that it’s easy to look past the issues.

6) Red and Black Costume(Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Once Peter gets his hands on some Stark tech in Far From Home, he uses it to put together a new look that says he’s ready for the stakes to get higher. The red and black color scheme makes it easy to forget about the red and blue one for a while, which is why it makes the jump to the next MCU Spider-Man movie.

5) Symbiote Suit (Spider-Man 3)

Peter makes an alien friend in Spider-Man 3 that turns his costume from red and blue to black. The change is subtle, but it looks fantastic. Still being able to see the suit’s webbing, which disappears in the comics when Peter bonds with the symbiote, is a nice touch, making the movie feel grounded despite its bold plot.

4) Iron-Spider Suit (Avengers: Infinity War)

When Iron Man offers Spider-Man a spot on the Avengers, he presents him with a new suit that is a lot different than his old one. The Iron Spider costume features four legs that come in handy in a pinch, as well as the gold that makes the Integrated Suit look so great. The glow-up eyes are the icing on the cake, pulling together a costume for the ages.

3) Main Costume (Spider-Man Trilogy)

While the Raimi costume doesn’t utilize legs or expressive eyes, it has the luxury of being the first big live-action Spider-Man costume, which earns it its flowers. Tobey Maguire’s suit fits like a dream and features a logo and webbing that other looks try to emulate. The muted colors also help, ensuring that the Wall-Crawler doesn’t look too comic-booky in his first big-screen appearance.

2) New Homemade Suit (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

The suit that Peter creates at the end of No Way Home only has a few seconds of screen time, but it’s as good as the character has ever looked in the MCU. The color scheme is perfect, and the webbing on the feet and chest looks like it’s ripped straight out of the source material. It may never appear again, but it’s going to be hard to top in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

1) Second Costume (The Amazing Spider-Man 2)

Never has there been a bigger costume improvement than between the two The Amazing Spider-Man movies. Peter puts away the yellow lenses and adopts reflective ones that allow viewers to see the city through his eyes. The colors and webbing also get an upgrade, making Spider-Man feel more like a hero than a vigilante. The only downside of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit is that it doesn’t appear in live-action enough.

How do you feel about this ranking of the live-action Spider-Man costumes? What is your favorite suit?