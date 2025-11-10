Voldemort does a real number on Harry Potter‘s Wizarding World. After falling off the radar for a while, the Dark Lord returns to his old stomping grounds in England and starts trying to take control in the 1970s. His ultimate goal is to ensure that pure-bloods run the show and that no muggles know peace. That doesn’t sit right with the higher-ups in the wizard community, especially Albus Dumbledore, who blames himself for Voldemort’s rise to power. To make amends, Dumbledore decides to form a secret society — the Order of the Phoenix — to fight back against the darkness taking hold.

The Order goes through a number of changes over the years, mainly because Voldemort and his Death Eaters continue to take its members off the board. However, by the time the movies kick off, there are still plenty of characters dedicated to the cause, and they’re no slouches, either. Here’s every major member of Harry Potter‘s Order of the Phoenix, ranked by power. Sorry, Hagrid, wielding a wand is a requirement to make this list.

10) Arthur Weasley

Ron Weasley’s father, Arthur, serves as a great father figure for Harry in the Chosen One’s early days in the Wizarding World. He also always tries to keep his family out of trouble by putting himself in the line of fire first. However, Arthur’s best moment comes when he’s acting as a bureaucrat rather than a wizard. He does his part, but it’s not enough to claim one of the top spots on this list.

9) Molly Weasley

Like her husband, Molly Weasley doesn’t find herself on the front lines of the Second Wizarding World very much. Her home offers a haven to members of the Order, and she’s quick to send her children and their friends whatever they need. What sets her apart from Arthur, though, is her fight with Bellatrix Lestrange during the Battle of Hogwarts, which sees her take out a villain who’s been a thorn in the Order’s side for decades.

8) Nymphadora Tonks

Being an Auror in the Wizarding World is no joke, especially since it means tracking down leads that may open the door to a fight with a Death Eater. Tonks takes her job very seriously, but it doesn’t come before her duty as a member of the Order. She faces off against numerous villains, and while she loses her life during the Battle of Hogwarts, that doesn’t take away from any of her accomplishments.

7) Sirius Black

The Black family is one of the most powerful and influential in the Harry Potter series. Sirius Black, who spent years in Azkaban for a crime he didn’t commit, isn’t much of a fighter in his later years, though. He works behind the scenes to uncover Voldemort’s plots, but his best days are clearly behind him, which is how Bellatrix is able to get the drop on him.

6) Kingsley Shacklebolt

The Order convinces a few Aurors to join its ranks during the Second Wizarding War, including Kingsley Shacklebolt. Working undercover at the Ministry of Magic, he feeds whatever information he can to Dumbledore and Co. He also shows off his skills on the battlefield, outdueling numerous Death Eaters and surviving all of the major battles he participates in.

5) Remus Lupin

Tonks’ husband, Remus Lupin, has a lot going for him. For starters, he can call upon the Patronus Charm without breaking a sweat, which isn’t an easy feat for most wizards and witches. What also helps his case is that he’s a werewolf. Whenever the full moon appears, Lupin turns into a ferocious monster who can’t tell friend from foe. Keeping his furry side at bay is his goal, but there’s no denying its power.

4) Minerva McGonagall

If Minerva McGonagall could scold students all day for misbehaving, she absolutely would. Unfortunately, the school she works at is constantly under attack, which forces her into action. McGonagall doesn’t get too many chances to show her strength, but when she does, it’s impressive, such as when she runs the Death Eaters out of Hogwarts’ Great Hall.

3) Mad-Eye Moody

No one in the Wizarding World likes taking out Death Eaters more than Mad-Eye Moody. He spends years aiding the Order as the Ministry’s top Auror, and even after he drops the facade, he still makes quite the impact. Voldemort doesn’t set his sights on Mad-Eye by accident; he knows he’s a problem and doesn’t want him to ruin any more of his plans.

2) Severus Snape

The Harry Potter franchise puts Severus Snape through the wringer. He has trouble making friends, and the woman he loves falls for his bully. Without much of a social life, Snape turns to his books and becomes one of the most knowledgeable wizards ever. All that information makes him a threat on the battlefield, which is why Voldemort trusts him to take out Dumbledore if Draco Malfoy fails to complete his task.

1) Albus Dumbledore

Albus Dumbledore is not only the strongest member of the Order of the Phoenix, but the most powerful wizard ever. He goes toe-to-toe with the likes of Gellert Grindelwald and Voldemort, sometimes being the only thing standing between the villains and their goals. While a curse gets the best of him, there’s no doubt that everyone will be chasing Dumbledore’s coattails for as long as the Wizarding World exists.

