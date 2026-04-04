23 Years On, Harry Potter Fans are Still Confused by One Dumbledore Question

There was a Dumbledore quote from the original Harry Potter series that has fans still confused to this day. This quote came from the book/movie Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. At the time of the book, Harry had a dream about a snake attacking Arthur Weasley at the Ministry of Magic and he went with the Weasley’s to talk to Dumbledore about it. At this time, the Headmaster looked at some of his artifacts and then focused on a fragile silver instrument. Dumbledore blew smoke over the object and a snake’s head grew out opening its mouth before splitting into two snakes. Dumbledore than said, “Naturally, naturally. But in essence divided?”

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The book didn’t even explain this and only said that Harry Potter had no idea what Dumbledore was talking about before the story moved on. This has puzzled fans for years since it happened, and a new Reddit post has many fans debating what it means. This is something that has happened at numerous times in the novels, where things are never explained. However, author J.K. Rowling already revealed the truth about this statement, and also why the books chose not to spell it out for readers.

What Does Dumbledore’s “In Essence Divided” Actually Mean?

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Harry was seeing things he shouldn’t have been able to for a long time, and the fact he could speak Parseltongue was another clue. He was connected with Lord Voldemort in some way, and this was the scene where Dumbledore realized how. When Lord Voldemort attacked and murdered Harry’s parents, Harry’s mother saved her son’s life and dispatched the dark wizard for a short time, and it connected the boy and the wizard for life. However, even more important, this made Harry into a horcrux.

According to J.K. Rowling, this was a moment where Dumbledore looked into the visions and saw “Voldemort’s soul dividing. He’s playing through his own theory about what’s happened and his theory, is of course, correct. That Voldemort, as summed up by the snake, divided.” Furthermore, since the books followed Harry Potter on his journey and the readers knew what Harry knew, it was never explained because Potter had no idea what Dumbledore was talking about. Dumbledore had suspected this since Chamber of Secrets, but it was this moment where he but two and two together.

Of course, Dumbledore never told Harry this for several reasons. First, Harry couldn’t know he was a horcrux because Dumbledore needed to keep that secret from Voldemort, who had a mental connection with the Boy Wizard. However, there was also the fact that Dumbledore was always willing to sacrifice Harry Potter for the greater good, and he had to keep everything he knew a secret until he could figure out how to defeat Voldemort in the end. If the horcrux has to be destroyed to eliminate Voldemort, this was a tough situation and this is where Dumbledore realized the new puzzle ahead of him.

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