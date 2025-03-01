Harry Potter Fans Discover Detail That Makes Snape’s Story Even More Tragic

Harry Potter fans have discovered a detail that makes Professor Snape’s story even more tragic. Within the Harry Potter fandom, there may not be a more beloved character than Severus Snape. While Harry and Voldemort dominate promotion material, and while sidekicks Ron and Hermione may be more recognizable to the casual fan, it is hard to argue that Snape is not the favorite of hardcore Harry Potter fans. One of the aspects of Snape and his story that resonates with his many is his tragic love story with Harry’s mother, Lily.

To this end, over on the Harry Potter Reddit page one fan recently pointed out a detail that makes Snape’s story, and in particular his unrequited love story with Lily, all the more tragic. More specifically, one user recently pointed out that seeing Harry and Ginny together must have given Snape “whiplash” due to the fact of how much Harry looks like James and how Ginny looks similar to Lily.

“Seeing ginny and harry together must have given Snape whiplash,” reads the post. “Reading Half-Blood Prince, I can only imagine Snape seething as he once again sees the James-lookalike popular jock dating the popular beautiful redhead girl. That visual must haunt him.”

Commenting on the post some fans reveal that never thought about this, while others were quick to point out that while Ginny and Lily look similar, their personalities are described as being quite different.

“Ha! I never thought of this,” reads one of the comments. Meanwhile, another adds: “I have always thought this, though Ginny and Lily’s personalities are vastly different.”

A third comment dives deeper: “I’ve always thought of this. Though Harry looks exactly like James (except his eyes) and both Ginny and Lily are brave and clever (not Hermione’s book smart though) but Ginny doesn’t look identical to Lily, Except they are both red heads, Lily has dark red hair and green eyes but Ginny has bright red hair and brown eyes. But I still think this reminds Snape about James and Lily’s images on Harry and Ginny. Seeing them together probably makes Snape hate Harry more”

Of course, this is not a revelatory discovery. The Harry Potter books have been out for two decades, but as the comments reveal, as well as the popularity of the post, many Harry Potter fans never thought of this. In other words, Snape’s story is even more painful than many fans realized. Snape didn’t just have to relive painful memories in his head, but experience them externally through the relationship of Harry and Ginny. Interestingly though, while he at times unfairly pays Harry back for this, Snape is never really revealed to mistreat Ginny, though that may be because she reminds him of his love for Lily.

