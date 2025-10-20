13 Years Later, Spider-Man 4’s First Look at Hulk May Confirm Ending of a Terrible MCU Trend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues production and the fourth solo film for the friendly neighborhood webslinger is shaping up to be one of the MCU’s biggest. Not only is the movie slated to be the only Marvel Studios movie released between now and Avengers: Doomsday, but the cast will be stacked with returning favorites and brand new versions of classic Marvel characters. Tom Holland‘s wallcrawler will be joined by the likes of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher in the movie while also facing off against Michael Mando as Scorpion, returning from Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Marvin Jones III as MCU gangster Tombstone. The film also includes, of course, the strongest Avenger, and the first look is here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New photos from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day reveal that Marvel star Mark Ruffalo has arrived and begun filming scenes for the new movie. Ruffalo has been set to appear in the movie for some time, with The Hulk confirmed to be a big part of the movie in some form. Exactly how Spider-Man: Brand New Day will juggle the hero interacting with The Punisher, The Hulk, and multiple villains, remains to be seen, but the first photos of Ruffalo on set have presented an even more unique reveal for the larger MCU, one fans have been waiting for.

Marvel May Finally Let Banner Hulk Out in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Video and photos from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day not only confirm that Mark Ruffalo is present for filming, but an active part of the sequence that was being staged on a London street. In one video, seen below, Ruffalo can be seen laying down on a stretcher with onlookers revealing that the scene had him loaded into an ambulance. It’s unclear exactly what the larger context of this squence will be in the movie but has us thinking that after more than a decade Marvel may finally let Ruffalo’s Banner actually Hulk out on screen.

Despite appearances in four Avengers movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the She-Hulk TV series, and even cameos in the likes of Iron Man 3, Mark Ruffalo’s version of Bruce Banner hasn’t actually gone from Banner to Hulk in a giant cinematic moment since 2012’s The Avengers. That scene, when he utters the iconic “I’m always angry” line, sheds his clothes and grows into the beast to punch out a Chitauri Leviathan remains one of the MCU’s best, and since then the Hulk’s transformations have been left off screen.

Avengers: Age of Ultron did have a sequence of The Hulk reverting back into Banner, but all of its other Hulk Out transformations were done off screen. The closest fans have gotten since then are attempts by Banner to unleash the Hulk in Avengers: Infinity War, which failed. Since then, The Hulk has either walked into frame on his own, or Banner has appeared as a regular person.

What these photos and video from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day seem to indicate is that Banner’s transformations into the Hulk may finally return to the big screen. Rumor and specualtion about the movie has long positioned Hulk’s presence as returning to his angry, savage roots, and that Spider-Man and The Punisher will be forced to team up and take him down. These videos of Ruffalo don’t exactly confirm this, but they make it clear that Ruffalo will appear as the Human version of Banner, and it seems like it will only be a matter of time before that gives way to the big green version that fans are eager to see. Hopefully when he returns, it will be in a way on screen that matches the enthusiasm fans have for his return.