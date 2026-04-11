20 Years Later, Steven Spielberg’s Underrated Animated Cult Classic Is Streaming on Hulu

Steven Spielberg is one of the biggest and most influential filmmakers of all time. Over the course of more than 50 years, Spielberg has had a role in bringing dozens of films to the big screen, including iconic blockbusters like Jaws and Jurassic Park, but others have went overlooked. The same year Letters from Iwo Jima earned widespread critical acclaim and two years before Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull hit the big screen, Spielberg executive produced a criminally underrated animated movie, and it’s streaming on Hulu 20 years later.

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When it comes to Spielberg’s animated roster, he is without a doubt best known for The Land Before Time. But the 2006 movie Monster House deserves some attention, too. Directed by Gil Kenan, with Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment executive producing, the movie is set on Halloween night and centers around a group of young friends who discover that the abandoned house across the street is a living, breathing monster that eats people. The movie, which has since gained a cult classic status, started streaming on Hulu on April 1st as it celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.

Steven Spielberg’s Monster House Is an Animated Gem That Still Holds Up

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Monster House released during the golden age of animation of the 2000s, a decade that saw the release of iconic and beloved titles like Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Shrek, and Lilo & Stitch, and it was unfortunately overshadowed by all of them. But the movie delivered something that other blockbuster animated films of the era didn’t: a niche blend of genuine horror, suburban nostalgia, and emotional depth. While other animated films of the era were focused on formulaic, comedy-driven, safe adventures, Monster House broke the mold with a Goonies-style adventure that was truly suspenseful and scary story and successfully bridged childhood fantasy and true horror.

Monster House is more than just scares, though. Beneath the genuinely spooky haunted house narrative is a heartfelt story exploring themes of love, grief, and the loss of innocence, transforming the story into a tragedy disguised as a horror film. That is all set amid a nostalgic backdrop that perfectly captures the feel of Halloween night and being a kid in the mid-90s suburbs. Although Monster House didn’t receive the attention it deserved, it’s a timeless classic in retrospect and a nostalgic staple for Halloween and really a great watch at any point of the year. The film even earned a “Certified Fresh” badge on Rotten Tomatoes with a 75% critic score.

What’s New on Hulu?

Hulu is streaming plenty of fresh titles this April that subscribers won’t want to miss. Subscribers browsing the streaming library can now press play on other animated movies like The Croods, Shark Tale, and all four main Shrek movies. Other April arrivals include The Devil Wears Prada, the Night at The Museum movies, and Hulu’s hit original comedy Pizza Movie.

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