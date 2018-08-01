‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ to Release in IMAX Theaters for First Time Ever

In 1968, director Stanley Kubrick changed the face of science fiction with 2001: A Space Odyssey, an epic that spanned time and the cosmos, inspired by Arthur C. Clarke’s “The Sentinel.” To celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary, 2001 will be headed to IMAX for the first time.

Stanley Kubrick’s dazzling, Academy Award-winning achievement is a compelling drama of man vs. machine, a stunning meld of music and motion. Kubrick (who co-wrote the screenplay with Arthur C. Clarke) first visits our prehistoric ape-ancestry past, then leaps millennia (via one of the most mind-blowing jump cuts ever) into colonized space, and ultimately whisks astronaut Bowman (Keir Dullea) into uncharted space, perhaps even into immortality. “Open the pod bay doors, HAL.” Let an awesome journey unlike any other begin.

“Continuing the 50th-anniversary celebration of Stanley Kubrick’s science fiction masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey, Warner Bros. Pictures is bringing the film to more than 350 IMAX® theatres across North America for one week only, beginning on August 24th. This marks the first time ever that moviegoers will have the opportunity to view the seminal film on the largest possible screen, creating a truly immersive experience.

“The IMAX engagement comes on the heels of the widely successful “unrestored” 70mm film release of 2001: A Space Odyssey, which was overseen by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, a lifelong admirer of Kubrick.

“As part of the week-long IMAX release, four select theatres will be showcasing the feature on IMAX® 70mm film: AMC Universal Citywalk IMAX, Universal City, AMC Lincoln Square IMAX, New York City, AMC Metreon IMAX, San Francisco, and Ontario Place Cinesphere IMAX, Toronto. The IMAX 70mm film print, to be shown exclusively in these four locations, was created from the recently released “unrestored” 70mm print—a true photochemical film recreation struck from new printing elements made from the original camera negative with no digital tricks, remastered effects, or revisionist edits. The additional IMAX theaters will be presenting a brand new 4K restoration of 2001: A Space Odyssey in IMAX® with Laser and IMAX® Xenon projection formats.

“Tickets for the IMAX engagement go on sale this Friday, August 3rd.”

In the years since its release, 2001 has influenced a variety of films and filmmakers, including Solaris, Blade Runner, and Ex Machina. To this day, audiences are still interpreting its complex themes of artificial intelligence, extraterrestrial life, and the dawn of humanity.

