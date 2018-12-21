The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Score

2018 will soon come to a close, and with the end of the year comes the time where we reflect on the amazing talent that the film industry holds. ComicBook.com has gathered the whole team together to nominate various people, movies, shows, and more as part of our Golden Issue Awards over several important categories, including Best Score.

Score is immensely important in setting an initial tone and shifting it throughout the film with nary an actor to be found. You can establish so much in any given scene with a quality score, conveying mood, tension, and emotion all in one fell swoop. Action scenes become frenetic and sweet scenes become heart-tugging tearjerkers with the right touch of musical accompaniment, and this year was as good an example of that skill set as any.

And the winner of Best Score is…

Black Panther!

Black Panther truly brought not only T’Challa and the royal family to life but also the world of Wakanda, and the dynamic and hard-hitting hip-hop soundtrack was a big reason why. Thumping beats and inspired wordplay punctuated the action sequences and still moments alike, and songs like “All The Stars” and “Pray For Me” feel so ingrained in the character and this world that it would be hard to imagine the movie without them.

Black Panther faced some stiff competition in the category, facing off against Marvel’s own Avengers: Infinity War and fellow Disney alum Solo: A Star Wars Story to take the crown. The delightful music of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald also made a case for itself this year, and Halloween impressed with its tension-driven score as well.

