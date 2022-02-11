2022 Oscars Will Feature Three Hosts, Changing Every Hour

Rumors that the 2022 Oscars will have multiple hosts are true. The 94th Academy Awards will feature three hosts this year, who will rotate out every hour of the ceremony. It is a somewhat (purposefully?) ironic turn, as the Oscars has not had a host for the last three years of the ceremony. No report yet on who the three hosts will be, as it took inside sources just to get the report about the three-host rotation format.

Hosting the Oscars has become something of a hot potato in recent years (maybe longer). There’s always the usual risk of bombing onstage in front of Hollywood’s most powerful elite – plus the added risk that even if things go well in the room, the rest of the viewing world could still crucify you anyway. The rise of social media has only added another dimension of risk to the gig, as reactions to every joke and bit now come at a host in real-time through the digital realm.n That’s all to say: the old adage that ‘three is better than one’ certainly holds true, in this case.

Rumors have pointed to SNL’s Pete Davidson being considered as an Oscars host, while Lin-Manuel Miranda recently revealed he passed on the job. Other names that have been rumbling around are Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph as a trio; as well as Only Murderers in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, who would help Disney simultaneously highlight its ABC and Hulu media platforms via the Oscars.

“They have mass appeal,” Hulu and ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich told Variety about the Martin-Short-Gomez trio. “Everybody loves them. They’d be a dream. That said, there’s a lot of incredible talent we’re considering. We’re having ongoing conversations with Will [Packer] and the Academy about it.”

Jimmy Kimmel was the last person to host the Oscars, back in 2018. The Academy’s publicly queried both fans and celebrities earlier this year, posing the question, “Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host the Oscars, and this is strictly hypothetical, who would it hypothetically be?” Needless to say, the responses to that post ranged from some smart consensus to some pretty wild or outright antagonistic suggestions (see for yourself).

The 2022 Oscars will be broadcast on Marcy 27th.

Source: THR