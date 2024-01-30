New Dune: Part Two Featurette Highlights Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan

The upcoming Dune: Part Two will feature a lot of familiar faces from Dune returning to reprise their roles in the sequel, but one of the new members of the exciting ensemble is Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan. To help prepare audiences for the sequel, a new featurette has been released that highlights not only Irulan's importance in the adventure but also sees members of the cast and crew expressing what it is about Pugh that she specifically brought to the role to make Irulan such a compelling figure. You can check out the new featurette below before Dune: Part Two lands in theaters on March 1st.

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Other newcomers to the franchise include Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), Souheila Yacoub (The Braves, Climax), and Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed). Returning stars include Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

For audiences unfamiliar with Irulan, she was secretly a member of the Bene Gesserit, granting her with heightened mental capabilities. In 1984's Dune, Irulan was played by Virginia Madsen, and with her character being considered a historian in Frank Herbert's novel, she served as a narrator in that adaptation. She is one of five daughters of Christopher Walken's Emperor Shaddam IV, with her own goals for her life running in conflict with what is destined for her, making her a key factor in the upcoming film's tensions between families.

