2025 Horror Movie With 93% on RT Becomes Instant Streaming Hit

The 2020s have seen a significant rise in horror revivals, and one of this year’s most recent big screen debuts is proving that revisiting long-dead franchises can lead to plenty of success. A 2025 horror movie that topped the box office and is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% score is now a certified streaming hit. The movie only just made its way to streaming, but is already dominating the streaming charts.
Marking the first installment in the franchise in 14 years, Final Destination Bloodlines made its streaming debut on HBO Max Friday. The Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein-directed film jumped to the top of HBO Max’s streaming chart by the next day, and remains the No. 1-ranking movie on the platform worldwide today, per Flixpatrol data. The movie even tops other titles in the franchise, with the original Final Destination (2000) taking the No. 2 spot. Final Destination 2 (2003), Final Destination 5 (2011), and Final Destination 3 (2006) rank fifth, seventh, and eighth.
Starring Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Tony Todd, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Brec Bassinger, Anna Lore, and Owen Patrick Joyner, Bloodlines “takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice,” according to the synopsis. When a college student becomes plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, she returns home to track down her grandmother, the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.
Final Destination is one of the best horror franchises, but New Line Cinema’s latest chapter in the iconic franchise is already a standout among the among the five other films in the series. With a 93% critics score and 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Bloodlines is the highest-rated film in the franchise and the first to receive fresh ratings in both metrics. The next closest is Final Destination 5, which is rated fresh among critics with a 64% critics score but rotten with audience members with a 53% rating.
Produced on a $50 million budget, Bloodlines is also the highest-grossing movie in the franchise. Since its May 2025 release, the movie has grossed $285.3 million at the box office, far surpassing The Final Destination (2009), which pulled in $186 million worldwide. The flagship film, meanwhile, grossed $112 million.
Bloodlines is now streaming on HBO Max alongside the complete Final Destination film collection.
New on HBO Max
Final Destination Bloodlines is far from the only new title streaming on HBO Max. The Warner Bros. streaming platform just updated its library with plenty of new arrivals.
