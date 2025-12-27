21 Years On, Paul Rudd Has Revealed His One Anchorman Regret

Paul Rudd has a number of hilarious comedies on his resume, with films like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, I Love You, Man, and Wet Hot American Summer instantly coming to mind. Even with all of his success, one of his most beloved films and one of the most quoted comedies of all time is the original Anchorman, and the appreciation for the film only grows over time. Rudd has had nothing but positives to say about his time filming the movie, though he’s now revealed his one Anchorman regret.

Rudd played the role of field reporter Brian Fantana in the original film and its sequel, and in a recent interview with ScreenRant for his newest film, Anaconda, Rudd revealed his one regret. That regret was not taking a specific prop from the set, and the prop in question is the Sex Panther prop from the first Anchorman. Rudd said that taking it “occurred to me” after filming wrapped, and then he asked himself, “Why didn’t I even try and get that?”

Why Paul Rudd Wanted The Sex Panther Prop From Anchorman

The original Anchorman featured some truly hilarious scenes, and one such example was a scene between Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) and Fantana, as Fantana reveals a hidden cabinet that features nothing but different colognes. When Burgundy asks what cologne he’s going to use, Fantana says he’s going to use a rare and illegal in 9 countries cologne called Sex Panther by Odeon, which is in a panther head-shaped container and even roars when you open the box.

As Fantana puts it on, Burgundy tells him it’s quite pungent and smells like pure gasoline, and that’s when Rudd delivers the famous 60% of the time it works every time line. This leads to a funny sequence when Fantana takes the cologne out for a spin, but the smell ends up clearing out the next room.

It’s a great scene and one of many that showcase Burgundy’s crew being absolutely clueless about, well, everything. That said, it’s the ornate and over-the-top design of the Sex Panther cologne box that completes the scene, and you can easily see why Rudd would want to have that prop from the set. It’s an immediate conversation piece and is also one of the most distinct props you could have in any collection.

Rudd’s newest comedy is with Jack Black in Anaconda, which is currently in theaters. Anchorman is currently streaming on Paramount+.

