’24 Jump Street’ Reportedly In Development

The 21 Jump Street franchise might’ve been away for a minute, but it seems it is far from dead, as 24 Jump Street is reportedly in the works.

That might seem odd, since the movies that have released thus far are 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street, so the next logical step would be 23 Jump Street. Thing is, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller aren’t conventional people, and when Lord spoke to We Live Entertainment during a Q&A for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, he said they are currently developing 24 Jump Street.

When asked what it means that they are developing 24 Jump Street instead of 23, Lord said: “We’re reserving 23 Jump Street.”

So, it seems there are two sequels in development, though 24 is taking priority at the moment. The franchise was also linked to a Men In Black crossover project, but that never materialized and now the Men In Black franchise is back with Men In Black International starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, so it doesn’t seem high on the priority list at the moment.

As for what 24 or 23 Jump Street will be about, who knows, but we do know the franchise will never take itself too seriously, and that’s part of the fun.

21 Jump Street is the famous Johnny Depp starring TV series that ran from 1987 to 1991, and since then spawned a hit movie in 2012 by the same name. That 21 Jump Street starred Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill in the lead roles, and did quite well at the box office, especially when you consider its budget. The movie was produced for $42 million and ended up bringing in $201 million worldwide, and $138 million of it was domestic.

They followed up with a sequel in 2014 titled 22 Jump Street, which was produced on a $50 million dollar budget and earned even more at the box office. The film took in $191 million domestically (almost its entire worldwide total for the original) and added another $139 million overseas for a $331 million worldwide total.

Now that it has been a few years, 23 (or 24) could bring in even more, so we’ll just have to wait and see which project comes to fruition first. Hopefully, we don’t have to wait too much longer for more concrete information.

What do you want to see in a 22 Jump Street sequel? Let us know in the comments!