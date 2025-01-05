3 Deadpool Scenes That Prove Ryan Reynolds Was The Only Choice For The Hero

From the moment the Deadpool franchise began, Ryan Reynolds set the tone for his portrayal of the assassin. Long before the first movie hit theaters, Reynolds was already advocating for an accurate representation of the beloved antihero, tirelessly pushing for the film’s R-rating. This made him not only the obvious choice to bring the character to life, but the one actor who could fully embody his complexities. Once the movie actually hit theaters, however, it was crystal clear that Reynolds was the only actor for the role and there are three scenes from Deadpool that prove it without a shadow of a doubt: Ryan Reynolds is a perfect fit for the Merc With A Mouth.

The Opening Freeway Scene

The opening freeway sequence in Deadpool is one of the most memorable introductions to any hero in Marvel film history. From the moment he leaps into action, Reynolds establishes Deadpool as a character that is just as charming as he is chaotic. The scene begins with Deadpool sitting on an overpass, sketching a drawing in crayon. What stands out in this scene is the moment that comes just after, when he counts down his bullets while fighting a group of henchmen. “Maximum effort!” he shouts, before dropping down and executing a sequence of gunshots and swordplay that leaves his enemies in pieces – literally. The timing and delivery of Reynolds’ jokes, combined with the character’s peak physical condition in the action sequences make this scene unforgettable. Deadpool doesn’t just exist within his world – he knows he’s in a movie, frequently breaking the fourth wall and Reynolds plays this self-awareness with an unmatched charisma especially here.



Wade’s Cancer Diagnosis

While Deadpool is celebrated for its humor and over-the-top violence, Reynolds proves in the cancer diagnosis scene that the character isn’t just all jokes and sass. It’s deeper than that, with the sass and humor truly a coping mechanism. This lays the foundation for a more emotional side of Wade Wilson’s life, giving us a deeper look into his story. In a quiet, heart-wrenching moment with Vanessa, Wade learns he has terminal cancer, and the weight of that revelation reveals his vulnerability beneath the quips. The quiet fear in his voice and subtle trembling in his hands are delivered with authenticity. Reynolds brings nuance to this moment that feels deeply personal, and it becomes clear that he is not just playing a role, he is embodying Wade’s pain and love for Vanessa.

This scene also showcases Reynolds’ ability to switch gears between comedy and drama. It adds a layer of emotional depth to Deadpool’s character, grounding the film in something real. Without this vulnerability, Deadpool could have easily been reduced to a character like Guy Gardner who is often portrayed as annoying, due to his tendency to joke constantly and never be serious. Instead, Reynolds ensures that audiences also understand Wade’s heartbreak, making his transformation into the character feel deeply personal.



The Fourth Wall-Break

One of Deadpool’s most unique traits, both in the comics and on-screen, is his ability to break the fourth wall. While many movies have dabbled in meta-humor, no movie does it quite like Deadpool, and Reynolds delivers these moments with flawless comedic timing. While he does address the audience at the beginning of the first film, the best example comes when he directly talks about himself during a conversation with Ajax.

“Please don’t make the super-suit green. Or animated!” Deadpool says, referencing Reynolds’ role in DC’s Green Lantern. This scene isn’t just a clever nod to his audience; it’s proof of his willingness to poke fun at himself. While many actors might shy away from openly acknowledging past career missteps, Reynolds embraces them, turning them into some of the funniest moments in the movie. In these moments, the audience isn’t just watching a movie – they are being directly addressed by the character and Reynolds does it flawlessly.

Only a select group actors are truly born to play or voice the roles they get when it comes to superhero media; such as Antony Starr’s Homelander, Kevin Conroy’s Batman, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman or Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine but Ryan Reynolds makes sure the audience knows that he is not just playing Deadpool – he is Deadpool. It is perfect casting and the proof is on the screen.

Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine are now streaming on Disney+