Ryan Reynolds Is Right, Deadpool Shouldn’t Join The Avengers in the MCU

With the huge success of Deadpool & Wolverine this year, making it the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history, it’s hard not to imagine that “Marvel Jesus” won’t be making a comeback. The big question is when, since the MCU already has big plans for Phases 6 and 7, but none of them, apparently, fit a new project for the chatty hero. Several theories have already started popping up among fans about him, especially considering the fact that in his third movie, he makes it clear that he wants to be an Avenger. But is that a good idea? While it might be amazing to think about putting him in a team, doing so might just mess with what makes him so special.

Wade Wilson is a unique superhero in the universe, and that’s exactly what makes him so adored by fans, so the risk of him losing that special touch if he’s inserted into something like the Avengers is real. Ryan Reynolds has already shared his thoughts on the future of his character. Although he doesn’t own the rights to Deadpool, he’s deeply involved with the films, working as a producer and screenwriter. Because of this, while it’s still too early to confirm anything, his influence within the MCU gives us a good idea of what to expect from the superhero moving forward. If he thinks Deadpool shouldn’t be part of the new generation of Avengers, then it’s probably for the best. And, honestly, he’s probably right.

Why Deadpool Shouldn’t Join the Avengers

Ryan Reynolds recently discussed his upcoming projects, and naturally, one topic that couldn’t be avoided was Deadpool. When asked about the possibility of the character appearing in the new Avengers films, Reynolds shared his view that Deadpool is too much of an outsider to fit into a team. In fact, the idea of putting him alongside the Avengers doesn’t really make sense. His eccentric personality, questionable attitudes, and unpredictable behavior create natural barriers. There’s a certain seriousness that comes with being an Avenger, and leaving Wade as just a fan who longs to be part of the team is what truly makes him so endearing and relatable to the audience.

Besides, although it might not be obvious at first, humor is Deadpool’s defense mechanism. His jokes and sarcasm are ways of masking the deep traumas he carries, which is another key reason why it wouldn’t be right for him to have his wish of joining a team fulfilled. Being part of it would strip him of that vulnerability that defines his character. While every superhero has flaws, Deadpool is perhaps the one people connect with most because of his raw humanity – something most other heroes don’t display as openly. It’s easier to imagine being neighbors with a regular guy like Wade Wilson than with an Avenger. The same holds true for the X-Men. Deadpool remains compelling because he’s always “on the fringes” – so close to joining the heroes, yet constantly tripping over his own imperfections.

One of the most memorable scenes in Deadpool & Wolverine was the reveal of Elektra, Blade, and Gambit. As Deadpool sets his sights on taking down Cassandra Nova, he also gets excited about what seems to be the formation of a new team. But as the story unfolds, the audience quickly realizes that he doesn’t really fit into this dynamic. While he might seem like a great team member at first, it’s clear that everyone is just waiting for him to have that one standout moment. Ultimately, keeping Deadpool solo, even if it’s interesting to see him alongside Wolverine, remains the most sensible choice.

Reynolds also shared some insights about discussions he’s had with Feige, mentioning that he’d like to take a break from making Deadpool the central focus for a while. The actor seems to have a strong understanding of the character’s limits, recognizing that a new sequel might not only become tiresome for the MCU but also for the audience. Still, Reynolds pointed out that there’s an “arc for Deadpool which is fulfilling and powerful.” While nothing has been confirmed about the character’s future, these words could be hinting that Deadpool & Wolverine probably already gave fans a glimpse of what’s to come, especially with Thor’s involvement in the story. Theories are swirling, but one of them is likely the most plausible.

Deadpool May Return in Avengers: Secret Wars

marvel studios

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade is at TVA when he sees a scene of Thor crying with him in his arms. That was reason enough for him to get excited, thinking he’d meet the hero at some point in the future. The thing is, most MCU productions depend on each other, so it’s totally possible to drop little Easter eggs here and there to bring everything together slowly. When Deadpool comes across this moment with the Avenger, it’s basically a joke, since the moment doesn’t get any focus or importance. But what if it was actually a big Easter egg?

According to Feige, the X-Men will play a key role in the MCU’s future after Avengers: Secret Wars. Given the movie’s ending and the possibility of Wolverine reuniting with Deadpool once more, Thor’s crying scene may hold more significance than it initially seemed. Reynolds has also hinted that fans will need to wait and see what happens to his character, and said he knows why the God of Thunder was crying. Chris Hemsworth was another one who suggested knowing something, and when asked about it in an interview, he simply teased the answer would be revealed someday. Additionally, Deadpool & Wolverine made a reference to the Secret Wars comic, setting the stage for the 2027 project.

Although Deadpool’s future in the MCU remains uncertain, it’s almost certain that he’ll make a significant impact. But let’s be real: putting him on a team should never be on the table, since his essence has always been about being unique and unconventional. He is, without a doubt, Marvel Jesus – destined to shine solo.