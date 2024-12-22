Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Director Reveals Deleted Jim Carrey Scene (Exclusive)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 features the return of actor Jim Carrey. As in the first two Sonic movies, Carrey plays the role of Ivo Robotnik, the central antagonist from the Sega video games, but he also plays Gerald Robotnik, Ivo’s long lost grandfather, and a major character from the video games. In the games, Gerald is long dead, and only appears in flashback sequences. However, in the movie, he’s alive, despite being more than one hundred years old. In an interview with ComicBook, director Jeff Fowler revealed a deleted scene that would have explained Gerald’s longevity in the movie universe.

“I think there’s a lot of questions from the fans how this can even be possible, because the story of Shadow and Gerald and Maria is happening in the early 1970s, and then 50 years later, he’s out there. There’s [deleted] scenes where we’re seeing him take little hits off a Shadow quill the same way that Robotnik takes hits off Sonic’s quill. The idea was that that chaos energy was having a revitalizing effect and that energy was keeping him alive and sort of rolling back the effects of time a little bit,” Fowler told ComicBook.

“That was a very minor storytelling detail that we did have some material that we shot to explain it, but ultimately just the movie is so packed with characters and with storylines it just felt like anything that wasn’t absolutely essential to the pacing and the flow of the story just had to go. So that was something that we filmed. There was a scene of Gerald taking a little hit in prison and then watching the heavy wrinkling roll back and smooth out a little bit. That was, visually, gonna tell the story of how he’s managed to be frozen in time the way he is.”

The effects of Sonic’s quills have been a recurring plot point in the Sonic Cinematic Universe. As Fowler mentions, the first two movies have Robotnik seeking out Sonic’s quills as a way of powering his machines. The Knuckles series on Paramount+ similarly showed a group seeking to obtain the quills of Knuckles to power their own weapons. In that regard, it makes a lot of sense that Shadow’s quills could help Gerald remain alive all these years.

It would have been nice to see this scene in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but it’s understandable why Fowler and the filmmakers might have found it less important to include. It’s impossible to say how far into production this scene might have been when the decision was made to delete it, but maybe fans will get a chance to see it when the Blu-ray inevitably gets a release.

