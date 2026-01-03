5 Years On, Chris Nolan’s Most Underrated Sci-Fi Movie Just Became Impossible to Stream

One of Christopher Nolan’s most underrated sci-fi movies is now impossible to find on streaming. In the era of streaming, people are leaving their viewing options in the hands of streaming services. While there are still plenty of people who buy physical media and own the movies they love to watch anytime they want, others rely on streaming services to allow them to watch favorites when they pop up on the services. This means a person either has to subscribe to a massive amount of services or realize their viewing choices are being made by someone else, and it is taken out of their hands.

This has now happened with Christopher Nolan’s 2021 sci-fi release Tenet. The polarizing and often confusing movie left Netflix on January 1, and it is now not available to stream on any other service. Most of the time, when a movie leaves a streaming service, it is on the way to another. Films leave Netflix all the time, but they usually pop up on HBO Max, Hulu, or even free services like Tubi.

That didn’t happen for Tenet, and it is now nowhere to stream unless a person wants to pay to rent it somewhere like Amazon.

Tenet is Well Worth Watching, Even With Lackluster Reviews

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

Chirstopnher Nolan’s movies often do exceptionally well with critics. His 2023 release Oppenheimer has a 93% critics score and a 91% from the audience. The Dark Knight sits at 94%, Memento at 93%, and even smaller movies like Insomnia have a 92% rating. Nolan only has three movies ranked under 80%, including the highly underrated The Prestige (77%) and the award-caliber Interstellar (73%). The director’s lowest-rated movie is Tenet, at 70%, and it also has the lowest audience score at 76%.

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki, and Dimple Kapadia. The story is extremely complicated and confusing, and it plays with the concept of time that Nolan has always been interested in. However, while a movie playing with time, like Inception, has high reviews, people seemed lost when watching Tenet.

The plot follows a former CIA agent recruited by a secret organization that has developed the sci-fi technique of tracing the origins of objects traveling backward through time. The goal here is to find out what caused an attack from the future by exploring what is going on in the present time. It sounds like 12 Monkeys, but it is a lot more technical and relies too much on the time travel technique to tell its story, which was very cerebral.

Tenet is an ambitious movie, and the critics who liked it said it was a brilliant puzzle that sci-fi lovers could work on solving as they watched the story play out. The acting was excellent, with both Washington and Pattinson turning in great performances, and, as always, it featured some of Nolan’s dazzling cinematography. The good news is that, when it hit streaming services, it gave people more of a chance to watch it more carefully, which helps to understand more of Nolan’s complex storytelling. Now that it has left Netflix, it has become even more difficult, as there is nowhere to stream it for people who don’t own the movie or want to pay to rent it.

