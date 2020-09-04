Tenet Title And Names Secret Meaning Explained

✖

Tenet movie Spoilers Follow! Christopher Nolan's Tenet continues many of the filmmaker's now-familiar conventions, such as puzzles, codes, non-linear narrative, and references to real-life history and mythology. Like Inception, Tenet takes a look at a shadowy world of espionage where codenames and locations offer the opportunity for Nolan to slip in unusual words or names that carry profound meaning when connected to the plot. In the case of Tenet, the very title of the film, along with some of the key names dropped during the mind-bending story, actually combine to reference a very famous word puzzle that perfectly captures the spirit of the movie.

Tenet Title Secret Meaning Explained

"Tenet" is a word that comes from Latin, in which it means to "master, preserve, sustain." In the context of the film, Tenet is the name of the organization that uses time-inversion to operate as an espionage organization working both forwards and backward in time, to protect the world from global annihilation. The twist of the movie is that "The Protagonist" (John David Washington) is revealed to the mastermind behind Tenet - or at least a future version of himself. The movie is essentially the origin story of how The Protagonist first recruits himself into the organization, in order to assure its creation and the salvation of the world (head hurt yet).

In that sense, "Tenet" the title is a reference to The Protagonist actually having to "master, preserve, sustain" the process of time inversion, and ultimately rise to the task of preserving and sustaining a timeline that avoids disastrous instances of "what could've been. As many Nolan fans noticed early on, "TENET" is also a palindrome (aka a word spelled the same forwards and backward) that references the movie's dynamic of operating in both conventional and inverted time flow.

Tenet Names Secret Meaning Explained

The word games, references, and puzzles Nolan is toying with in Tenet become even more apparent when you factor in some of the major names of characters or organizations featured in the film:

S A T O R - Kenneth Branagh's Russian Oligarch villain character.

A R E P O - The artist forger who created the fake Goya Paintings that traps Satory's wife Kat (Elizabeth Debicki) in their abusive marriage.

T E N E T - The espionage organization that uses Time-inversion to protect the world.

O P E R A - The site of the opening sequence mission where The Protagonist stops a terrorist attack. It later becomes a code-word between him and Sator.

R O T A S - The Security company that Sator hires to protect him.

These words put together form a word-game puzzle known as the "Sator Square," which was first discovered in the ruins of Pompeii. When put together in sequence, the Sator Square forms a complete palindrome in whatever direction you read each column (L-R, R-L, Top-Bottom, Bottom-Top). See for yourself, below:

SATOR

AREPO

TENET

OPERA

ROTAS

So, as you can see above, the metaphor here is that no matter which direction you travel in to read the Sator Square, you end up with the same set of words every time. That feeds directly into Tenet's themes about fatalism - particularly in the character of Neil (Robert Pattinson), who repeatedly asserts that no matter what time-hopping hijinks occur, "What happened, happened." Traveling backward can't change the course of events are destined to play out - just like one cannot ever hope to find a new result from reading a Sator Square from a new direction.

Of course, this is Christopher Nolan we're talking about, so Tenet's word games and name meanings run even deeper than just creating a cinematic Sator Square. Each Greek word in the Sator Square actually has deep relevance to the way Nolan employs it in the film:

SATOR - means "seeder," "planter," "founder," progenitor" - which are metaphors for how Branagh's Sator character is the founder and harvester of the time-inversion process sent by future humans.

AREPO - is suspected to have been a proper Greek name. Nolan uses it as a name for a pivotal (if unseen) character in the story.

TENET - As explained above, is a reference to the character journey The Protagonist takes to be a master of time inversion. It's also the central word in the middle of the Sator Square, referencing the Tenet organization's signature "Temporal Pincer Movement" approach to maintaining the timeline.

OPERA - Is the setting of the sequence that opens the film, but also Greek for work, labor, or service, with care and effort. That level of will and effort becomes the mutual (if not treacherous) bond of respect that The Protagonist initially establishes with Sator ("Do you like Opera?").

ROTAS - The security company Sator hires is highlighted when we learn they protect a facility where Sator keeps his inversion machine. In Greek "Rotas" also refers to wheels or the process of rotation - which is the same function Sator's machines use to invert a person or object in time.

Tenet is now playing in theaters where available.