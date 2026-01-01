Decades After Release, 4 Classic Mystery Stories That Changed Everything Just Become Public Domain

As midnight hit on January 1, 2026, several creations from 1930 became public domain, including four classic mystery stories. This means that many items, from films and books to musical compositions and more, are now free to use for anyone to adapt and share. That includes a lot of incredible properties, including the iconic Betty Boop and the original version of Pluto, which was known at the time as Rover. Dashiell Hammett’s The Maltese Falcon, Agatha Christie’s first Miss Marple mystery, and the children’s story The Little Engine that Could will also become public domain.

Also becoming public domain are four mystery novels that changed everything about the genre for young adults everywhere. The first four books in the Nancy Drew detective series will become part of the public domain. These books include The Secret of the Old Clock, The Hidden Staircase, The Bungalow Mystery, and The Mystery at Lilac Inn.

The History Of Nancy Drew’s First Books

Image Courtesy of Grosset & Dunlap

The Nancy Drew novels were written under the name Carolyn Keene, although that was a pseudonym and several writers penned the books over the years. The book series featured a 16-year-old high school graduate named Nancy Drew, whose father, Carson, is a criminal defense lawyer. Nancy then spent her time helping to solve mysteries in her small town. The first book was about Nancy seeking to find a missing will.

The second book sees Nancy helping sisters who say something might be haunting their mansion. The third book is about Nancy assisting a friend who believes her new guardian is trying to steal all her belongings. Finally, the last of the four books is about Nancy helping a friend find out who stole her heirloom jewels. That said, there is something important to know about the four public domain novels.

These are the original novels, and they are not the books that most people might have read when they were kids and caught up on the Nancy Drew mysteries. That is because, from 1959 to 1961, all four books were rewritten, and in some cases, completely changed. The revised books’ stories won’t go into the public domain until 2055 (although in Canada, the first actually goes into the public domain in 2053. In The Bungalow Mystery, the mystery takes longer to develop than in the original story. The most significant change came in The Mystery at Lilac Inn, where the revised novel is an entirely different story.

What Movies Became Public Domain in 2026?

On top of the Nancy Drew novels, there are also several movies that have become public domain as of January 1, 2026. The first John Wayne leading man film, The Big Trail, is now in the public domain. This Raoul Walsh movie stars Wayne as Breck Coleman, a young trapper who returns to Missouri, seeking revenge for the murder of his old friend. Shot in 70mm Grandeur wide-screen, it was entered into the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2006.

Also entering the public domain are movies like All Quiet on the Western Front, a film based on the groundbreaking novel about Germans fighting on the front lines in World War I who realize how hopeless their situation is. Animal Crackers, the breakout film by the Marx Brothers, is also now entering the public domain, as well as the 1930 Best Picture winner at the Oscars, Cimarron. Interestingly, since these movies were all from 1930, they predated the Hays Code, which was put into place to censor profanity, violence, and nudity. While none of the films are provocative, the directors were able to tell more honest stories at this time.

While there have been Nancy Drew adaptations in the past, the filmmakers had to get permission and pay for the right to use the character and stories. Now, with these titles in the public domain, anyone can use them without permission in any way they choose. In some cases, this is horrifying, such as the recent horror movies featuring Mickey Mouse, Popeye, and Winnie-the-Pooh. However, this could also mean young filmmakers could take on Nancy Drew stories as a way to break into the industry, a very exciting prospect.

