7 Famous Movies That Broke Generation X

Each generation has its share of cultural milestones, but Generation X is undoubtedly one of the most significant when it comes to films that broke boundaries, challenged social norms, and captured the anxieties of the time. Many of the old films from the 1960s to the 1980s, when Gen X was born and headed to the theaters, still hit home and influence culture today. Blockbusters like Jaws or Star Wars naturally fit that bill, but it’s worth pointing out the films that made a difference in more than just the box office but which directly influenced the culture of the audience watching them. These films spoke to the fear, cynicism, and alienation that defined the era, tackling everything from the breakdown of traditional values to the tension between youth and authority, and we know which left a permanent mark on Gen X.

Psycho

Universal pictures

Directed by the legendary Alfred Hitchcock, Psycho is one of the most well-known horror movies of all-time. Among its many memorable moments, the one with the biggest impact on film is the famous shower scene. In that moment, Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) is brutally murdered, breaking conventional storytelling by killing off the protagonist halfway through the narrative, something that was unthinkable at the time, and making that moment a landmark in pop culture.

Psycho not only redefined the genre but also approached human psychology in a really innovative way by making it the center of the story, offering a deep dive into the fear of the unknown and the human mind. For Generation X, which was dealing with an era of distrust and social fragmentation, Psycho was a reflection of a society vulnerable to both internal and external disturbances, creating a constant fear of what might be hiding in someone.

The Exorcist

warner bros.

William Friedkin’s 1973 film is widely regarded as one of the scariest films of all time. The Exorcist caused panic when it was released because of its shocking scenes, with the protagonist’s head spinning 360 degrees perhaps its most tame. That alone was enough to traumatize audiences since audiences in the 1970s weren’t used to seeing such disturbing visuals. Although The Exorcist explores themes of faith, fear, and the confrontation with evil, it also delves into questions of morality and the fragility of human beings. For Generation X, who grew up in a time when traditional customs still held strong, The Exorcist confronted the loss of religious faith and the existential fears tied to a world that seemed more supernatural, unknown, and without clear answers.

Soylent Green

mgm studios

Directed by Richard Fleischer, Soylent Green is a 1973 sci-fi film set in 2022, in an overpopulated and polluted New York, where Detective Robert Thorn (Charlton Heston) investigates a murder that leads him to a shocking discovery. Hunger is widespread, and the population depends on a mysterious food product called “Soylent,” with the climactic twist becoming one of the most notable in pop culture. The film is a clear, biting critique of consumerism, environmental degradation, and, especially, social alienation.

Concerns about the future of the planet and sustainability have been big themes for some time now, but watching a story that directly addresses those issues can be a real shock. Soylent Green tackled fears about the depletion of natural resources and the selfishness of modern society. For Generation X, who was the first to really start confronting environmental crises, this movie served as a big warning.

Apocalypse Now

miramax films

The 1979 Vietnam War epic from Francis Ford Coppola follows Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) on his mission to kill Colonel Kurtz, who has gone mad and taken refuge in the jungles of Cambodia, where he starts commanding an army of fanatics. The twist, however, is that this journey is not just physical but, more importantly, psychological, as it delves into the horrors of war.

Apocalypse Now has become a symbol of the chaos and madness of a scenario that many know to be traumatizing, and the film’s iconic quote “The horror! The horror!” perfectly captures this, reflecting the loss of identity and humanity. Generation X grew up in the aftermath of the Vietnam War and the tensions of the Cold War, which makes Apocalypse Now a vivid portrait of the reality of the time. It also serves as a metaphor for the existential and even political challenges that were starting to unfold globally.

The Deer Hunter

universal pictures

The Deer Hunter is another powerful film that tells a story set against the backdrop of war. Directed by Michael Cimino, it’s a 1978 drama that follows the lives of three metalworker friends before, during, and after the Vietnam War. The trio prepares for an overseas trip and one last hunting trip together, but their dreams of military honor are shattered by the horrors of the conflict. The film tackles controversial issues such as drug abuse, mental illness, and even infidelity. A notable scene involving a game of Russian roulette has also become iconic, symbolizing the psychological and emotional trauma they endured.

The Deer Hunter focuses on the impact of war and how it affects people’s relationships, showing how the brutality of it can destroy lives. “Trauma” is the key word here. In this context, it’s important to mention that the film marked Generation X not just because of the heavy events that took place up until 1975, but also because of the sense of distance, disconnection, and the consequences of violence.

Full Metal Jacket

warner bros.

Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 film arrived just in time to traumatize millennials, but for Gen X it gave them another deep dive into the conflict of the Vietnam War after years of action heroes like Rambo. Full Metal Jacket is split into two parts: the first focuses on the training of marine recruits, and the second takes them to the battlefield. The combat scenes are not only a study of psychological trauma but also a critique of the military system.

Full Metal Jacket captures Generation X’s discomfort with war and even with authority within that environment. It addresses issues like alienation, loss of identity, and despair, which were crucial as many people at the time often felt aimless in a world that seemed to have no peace. The film also portrays a harsh reality that forces audiences to face harsh truths. Ultimately, Full Metal Jacket resonates with Generation X simply because it was released during a time when they were in the process of shaping their identities and worldview.

The Omen

20th Century Fox

Absolute fear takes center stage in The Omen, a thriller directed by Richard Donner, which explores the chilling idea that the Antichrist has been born and is about to trigger the apocalypse. Having recently received a prequel, the 1976 film follows a diplomat as he uncovers the terrifying truth that his adopted son, Damien, is actually the devil incarnate. The string of unexplained deaths and the ever-present atmosphere of tension are enough to leave people on edge, especially since the film touches on a deeply unsettling religious theme.

If you think about the general view on the subject, Generation X was the first to start distancing itself from authoritarian figures in this area. The movie caused panic, making audiences question the nature of evil and the presence of the supernatural. It brought back that feeling of insecurity about the future, with the fear that forces beyond our control could shape everyone’s fate. The Omen is a reflection of the cultural and social anxieties for that generation.

