Neflix Announces New Anya Taylor-Joy Series How to Kill Your Family

Anya Taylor-Joy is returning to Netflix! The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star previously voiced Brea in the streamer’s series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and she starred in The Queen’s Gambit, which won 11 Emmy Awards. According to a new report from Variety, Taylor-Joy will soon be starring in an adaptation of How To Kill Your Family, the best-selling novel by Bella Mackie. The series was announced at the Edinburgh TV Festival earlier today, and it was revealed the show will have eight episodes and see Taylor-Joy playing the “murderous protagonist” Grace Bernard.

“As soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life,” Taylor-Joy shared in a statement. “After some (light) stalking of the inimitable Bella Mackie, I could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with the team that is Sally, Lizzie and Emma. I am looking forward to getting our hands even dirtier.”

“It’s been thrilling to watch the characters I wrote take on new life under this magnificent creative team,” Mackie added. “Anya is the most perfect fit to play Grace: I often think she understands her better than I do. Pairing up with Sid Gentle has been joyful, and introducing me to Emma has made me supremely confident the book is in safe hands.”

Netflix is collaborating with Sid Gentle Films Ltd (Killing Eve) on the project while Emma Moran (Extraordinary) is signed on as lead writer and executive producer. Taylor-Joy is executive producing under her LadyKiller Productions Inc bammer. Sally Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger, and Lee Morris are also executive producing for Sid Gentle while Mackie is a co-executive producer.

“Grace has a complicated family. Her dad is Simon Artemis; a billionaire and ruthless social climber. She’s the product of an affair he claims not to remember and Grace and her mum were left to fend for themselves,” the synopsis reads. “When her mother dies and she’s rejected by the very people who should love her, Grace transforms her anger into something useful: killing off this estranged extended family via morbidly creative means. Grace is clawing her way towards revenge and a hefty inheritance, but her mission only pulls her further away from what it is she really needs.”

Stay tuned for more updates about Netflix’s adaptation of How to Kill Your Family.