Amanda Seyfried Thinks Jennifer’s Body Was Perfect (But Marketing Ruined It)

A cult horror classic got sabotaged by its own promotional campaign, according to one of its stars. Amanda Seyfried recently shared her unfiltered thoughts about 2009’s Jennifer’s Body during a GQ video interview, heaping praise on the film itself while pointing fingers at its marketing strategy for its financial shortcomings. The actress, who portrayed Anita “Needy” Lesnicki opposite Megan Fox’s demonic cheerleader Jennifer Check, didn’t mince words about the disconnect between the film’s actual content and how it was presented to audiences. The supernatural teen horror film has experienced a remarkable resurgence in popularity over the past decade, transforming from a commercial disappointment into a celebrated feminist horror milestone. Seyfried’s recent comments highlight the ongoing conversation about how marketing decisions can significantly impact a film’s initial reception and commercial success, especially when dealing with female-led projects that blend genres and challenge conventional storytelling approaches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can’t critique this movie, it’s, to me, a perfect movie,” Seyfried said, before adding, “If the critics criticize anything, it would be the marketing. The marketing sucked. It just did, and we all agree.”

The horror-comedy, written by Oscar-winner Diablo Cody and directed by Karyn Kusama, follows best friends Jennifer and Needy as their relationship transforms after Jennifer becomes possessed by a demon with a hunger for teenage boys. Despite its clever script, feminist undertones, and genre-bending elements, the film’s promotional materials primarily focused on Fox’s sex appeal.

“The marketing team cheapened it, like it was just, you know, a romp,” Seyfried explained. “A gory romp. I think they ruined it.” This approach to selling the movie clearly frustrated the creative team, who had crafted something far more substantive than the advertisements suggested.

Seyfried isn’t alone in this assessment. Her co-star Adam Brody previously stated to IndieWire that the marketing “couldn’t have missed the mark harder,” criticizing how it downplayed the female-driven creative team to focus on Fox’s appearance. Screenwriter Diablo Cody has also expressed disappointment, noting that because of the marketing, “people wanted to see the movie as a cheap, trashy, exploitative vehicle for the hot girl from Transformers.”

The film underperformed upon release, earning $31.5 million worldwide against a $16-million budget. However, it has since developed a devoted following that appreciates its layered commentary on female friendship, sexuality, and horror tropes.

Despite these initial setbacks, Seyfried remains enthusiastic about the project and even hinted at future possibilities.

“You know, I’m looking forward to the sequel,” she revealed. “They’re working on it. I already said thumbs-up. I was like, ‘Whenever you’re ready, I’m ready.’”

In her GQ interview, Seyfried also expressed admiration for both the film’s writer and director. She described Cody as “outspoken and beautiful and smart and funny,” noting that together they were “expressing a certain angst in a very, very specific comedic way, in a very specific genre.” About Kusama, she stated, “Karyn is a fierce advocate of women in storytelling. She is able to enhance the relationships between women on film and TV.”

When considering the potential sequel, Seyfried acknowledged the narrative challenge created by Jennifer’s fate at the end of the original film. While Fox’s character dies in the climactic confrontation, Seyfried playfully questioned this apparent obstacle, “She’s kind of dead, right? But is she? I don’t think she is.”