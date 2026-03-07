HBO Max Adds a Cult Comic Book Movie & It’s an Instant Hit

When most people think about comic book movies, they think about superheroes. The massive success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well last summer’s Superman movie and the DCEU before it have certainly helped define the genre for the capes and cowls. But comic book adaptations are so much more about villains and heroes in spandex. They encompass a number of genres with their complex stories and now one that’s a cult classic of a thriller has returned to streaming on HBO Max.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Released in 2006, V for Vendetta has the distinction of being not just classic graphic novel, but an iconic movie as well. The film adaptation stars Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea, and John Hurt in James McTeigue’s directorial debut telling the story of a dark, dystopian future where a fascist totalitarian regime has taken over the United Kingdom and a masked figure, V (Weaving), attempts to start a revolution with a young woman, Evey (Portman) getting caught up in the plot. The film was a hit both with critics and at the box office and now is the perfect time for it to be streaming again as it’s headed back to theaters this fall. It’s also now a hit again, taking a spot in HBO Max’s streaming top 10 immediately (per FlixPatrol).

V for Vendetta Has Become a Symbol for Anti-Establishment Groups (And It’s Headed Back to Theaters)

V for Vendetta has had an impressive legacy even from its days as a graphic novel. Published as a limited series over 10 issues by DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint, the book was very popular with its story that offers two conflicting viewpoints, anarchism and fascism. However, the film adaptation gave V for Vendetta a whole new reach and popularity. The film isn’t a one-for-one adaptation; there are some significant differences between the film and Alan Moore’s graphic novel. The graphic novel is notably darker and more brutal and the movie is changed a bit to fit more into the context of contemporary U.S. politics. There are also some changes to the characters, with the film’s version of V being a bit less ruthless among other changes. Despite this, much of the core idea of freedom versus state control remains.

In the years since the film’s release, the film has become a symbol for anti-establishment groups, specifically the Guy Fawkes mask that appears prominently in both the books and the film. Various groups and protests in the years since the film’s release have seen people dressed up as V, complete with the mask, as part of their efforts. The online group Anonymous in particular prominently uses the mask as a symbol. For many, it’s become a symbol of resistance and rebellion.

Even if you don’t lean into the film’s cultural legacy and impact, it’s still a solid political thriller and while you can catch it streaming on HBO Max this month — where it is finding new streaming popularity and is currently rising on the streaming charts — you will also get a chance to see it in theaters again this year for its 20th anniversary. It was announced previously that the film will return to theaters for two days, November 1st and November 5th.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!