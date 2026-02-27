A Forgotten ‘90s Gem Horror Movie Just Started Streaming on Paramount+

The Paramount+ streaming catalog has grown throughout February, and the streamer just added a ’90s horror gem you may have forgotten about. The streamer’s horror catalog already boasts titles like the entire Scream and A Quiet Place franchises as well as fan and cult favorites like Cloverfield, The Faculty, Rosemary’s Baby, and Sinister. That lineup just got a little bigger with the arrival of an overlooked horror film.

If you’ve never seen it, or have simply forgotten it even exists, now is the perfect time to watch The Prophecy. Gregory Widen’s 1995 feature directorial debut joined Paramount+ on February 1st. The fantasy thriller horror film, which ultimately spawned four sequels, centers around a celestial power struggle in Heaven that spills onto Earth as the menacing Archangel Gabriel comes to Earth in search of the most evil soul to help him gain power and win the war. A small-town priest turned cop finds himself caught up in the cosmic battle when he attempts to protect a young girl who is unknowingly hiding the soul.

The Prophecy Is a Stylishly Unique Genre Sleeper

The Prophecy is one of the more unique horror entries of the ‘90s, and that status in part lent to its hit-or-miss nature. The film, which holds mixed 46% and 64% critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes, delivered a refreshing, dark, and biblical noir take on horror, focusing on a dark, apocalyptic battle between angels rather than demons and reimagining the celestial beings not as gentle winged saviors, but as powerful, terrifying creatures. The movie’s unique premise played out amid a moody, dark atmosphere that successfully mixed noir detective elements with supernatural action and religious horror and was amplified by a script filled with chilling and iconic lines, largely spurred by the scenes involving Gabriel and Lucifer.

If none of that is enough to convince you to press play, then the cast should be enough to pull you in. The over-the-top, go-for-broke performances helped elevate the film above its modest budget and sometimes uneven script to cult status. Christopher Walken alone is reason enough to watch the movie. The actor provides a top-tier performance as the Archangel Gabriel, delivering some of the best lines of his career and bringing a mix of menace and dark humor to the role. While Viggo Mortensen’s appearance in the film is brief, his suave and charming portrayal of Lucifer is an absolute scene-stealer and one of the best interpretations of Satan in film. Meanwhile, Elias Koteas delivers an intense, grounded performance as the cynical, former-priest-turned-cop Thomas Dagget, a role that serves as the emotional anchor as his character deals with a crisis of faith.

What’s New on Paramount+?

The Prophecy joined Paramount+ on February 1st alongside dozens of other films. The streamer’s movie lineup now also includes titles that span multiple genres, like Face/Off, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, Grease, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Old Guy, Sixteen Candles, and even The Godfather movies, among numerous others.

